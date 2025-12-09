Akor Adams has made the Super Eagles provisional list for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Nigerian international is reported to have set an unwanted record days before Eric Chelle releases the final 28-man squad

Adams has been flagged offside 22 times so far this season, surpassing strikers, including Evanilson in England

Nigerian international Akor Adams, who has been included in the Super Eagles provisional squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, has set an unwanted record in Europe.

The striker has emerged as the player with the most offsides across Europe’s top five leagues in the ongoing 2025/2026 football season.

Estadio Deportivo are reporting that the 25-year-old has been flagged offside 22 times so far this season, surpassing strikers including Evanilson in England, Konigsdorffer in Germany, Moise Kean in Italy and Bamba Dieng in France.

Akor Adams is the player with the most offsides across the top European leagues this season. Photo: Joan Valls.

Source: Getty Images

He has scored two goals in 13 appearances for Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla in the current campaign.

After registering a goal in their 4-1 win over Barcelona, Adams has gone seven consecutive games without registering a goal.

Despite his goal drought, the former Montpellier of France striker remains a key player in the Sevilla squad under head coach Matías Almeyda.

He was in action for the full 90 minutes as they played a 1-1 draw with Valencia on Sunday, as he continues to play the central role upfront.

The tally highlights the frequency with which he has been caught offside, compared to forwards in Italy, Germany, England, and France, who trail him in this statistic.

Nigeria debut excites Akor

Akor broke into the Nigerian national football team in 2025 and featured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin, scoring on his debut as a substitute against Lesotho.

He has since made four national team appearances, but lamented the team's failure to qualify for the global showpiece. He said via Daily Post:

"We prepared for it, and we got some opportunities in the first half. We were not as effective as we were in the second half, and you could see we scored four goals in the other part of the game.

"I play with my heart. And of course, thank God for the opportunity of coming to represent Nigeria. It will always be an honour; it’s a privilege as well. My heart is in it, and whatever comes with it, I’m happy."

Akor Adams hopes to make the Super Eagles' final squad to AFCON 2025 in Morocco. Photo: Joaquin Corchero.

Source: Getty Images

Cyriel Dessers set for return

Meanwhile, ahead of the start of the competition, striker Cyriel Dessers has taken a significant step toward full recovery.

The forward has rejoined his Panathinaikos teammates in training, two months after suffering a sprain that sidelined him since September.

The Super Eagles forward has scored two goals in four matches since joining Panathinaikos from Rangers FC during the summer, per ESPN.

The former Lokeren striker was replaced by Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after his club released details of his injury.

Akinsanmiro returns to action

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be delighted to have Ebenezer Akinsanmiro back in the fold as the star recuperates from a nagging injury.

The Inter Milan star, who is on loan to Pisa, returned to action as his new team lost 0-1 to Parma at the Stadio Romeo Anconetani on Monday, December 8.

Source: Legit.ng