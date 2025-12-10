Super Eagles list for the upcoming AFCON 2025 tournament is billed to be released on Thursday, December 11

Eric Chelle earlier unveiled a 55-man provisional list, but he must trim that to 28 according to CAF rules

Some 'powerful' persons are said to have vested interests, amid lobbying for certain players to be included

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has until Thursday, December 11, to release his final 28-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Franco-Malian tactician had released a 55-man provisional list ahead of the CAF deadline for managers to name their final team list for the continental showpiece.

He named the regular national team players and then handed call-ups to about 16 new players to jostle for a shirt.

Eric Chelle is billed to release his final 28-man Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2025 on December 11. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

With William Troost-Ekong's sudden retirement from the international scene, the manager seems under pressure to bring in experienced players.

There are calls for the inclusion of Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo in the team, despite that the 28-year-old did not make the provisional list.

While most of the participating teams have submitted their final squad sheet to CAF, there are inexplicable delays from three-time champions Nigeria.

According to SCORENigeria, some 'powers that be' have continued to lobby for the technical crew to include 'special' players.

Citing an official, the report reads:

"These 'powerful' interests are pushing for the inclusion of some players on the final squad. That is what has delayed the announcement of the final squad, nothing more, nothing less.

Further reports have it that the Nigeria Football Federation has already ratified and approved a final squad of 28 players for the tournament, which kicks off on December 21.

Onyedika, Akinsanmiro confirmed for AFCON

Meanwhile, Raphael Onyedika and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro have been confirmed to be on Eric Chelle's final squad for the competition.

Belgian outfit Club Brugge confirmed that Onyedika has received an invitation to represent Nigeria at the tournament and will miss some league games.

The star has been a regular member of the Super Eagles, but has struggled for minutes under Eric Chelle, with Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka preferred over him.

Super Eagles will hope for a good outing, having failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to DR Congo in the play-off.

Nigeria's camp was initially announced to be opening on December 10, but FIFA's regulation that clubs have till December 15 to release their players shifted the date.

The Super Eagles will hope for a good outing at the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco. Photo: Issouf SANOGO.

Also, the NFF confirmed that there is an agreement to postpone the Egypt vs Nigeria pre-AFCON match to December 16 and will be a training match rather than a friendly game, per Yahoo.

