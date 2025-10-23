The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has honoured late Nigerian legend Rashidi Yekini on his 62nd birthday

The Super Eagles legend helped Nigeria qualify for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1994

Yekini’s iconic goal celebration against Bulgaria remains one of football’s most unforgettable images

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has paid tribute to Nigeria’s all-time leading goalscorer, Rashidi Yekini, celebrating his extraordinary legacy as the Super Eagles prepare for their crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifiers playoff.

On what would have been his 62nd birthday, CAF took to social media to honour the late striker, hailing him as Nigeria’s all-time top scorer and 1994 AFCON champion.

CAF has celebrated Super Eagles legend Rashidi Yekini on his 62nd birthday. Photo by Henri Szwarc

Source: Getty Images

"Another year to honor Nigeria’s all time top scorer and 1994 #TotalEnergiesAFCON champion, Rashidi Yekini," CAF posted on Instagram.

The post evoked fond memories of Yekini’s unforgettable career, particularly his pivotal role in helping Nigeria secure its first-ever World Cup appearance in 1994.

A legend remembered by CAF

Yekini’s name remains synonymous with greatness in African football.

Beyond his statistics, his story reflects passion and perseverance, and CAF’s tribute is a reminder of how deeply Yekini’s legacy still resonates with fans and players alike.

The late striker’s most legendary moment came during the USA ’94 FIFA World Cup, when he scored Nigeria’s first-ever goal on the world stage, a thunderous strike against Bulgaria, before gripping the net in emotional celebration.

That image became one of football’s most memorable symbols of triumph and pride.

CAF’s honour to Yekini served as a motivation for the current generation of Super Eagles players, many of whom grew up hearing tales of the late forward’s exploits for the national team.

The man who fired Nigeria into the World Cup

In the early ’90s, Yekini’s brilliance propelled Nigeria to new heights.

CAF Honours Super Eagles Legend Rashidi Yekini Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Playoff. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

During the 1993 World Cup Qualifiers, his goals proved vital as the Super Eagles edged past the Ivory Coast on goal difference to secure their historic ticket to the USA.

Yekini scored almost half of Nigeria’s total goals during that qualification campaign, with one of his most famous strikes coming at the Surulere National Stadium in Lagos, where his rocket against Algeria sealed Nigeria’s World Cup dream.

A look at Yekini’s legacy

Yekini’s impact stretched beyond goals and glory, as he once turned down a lucrative move to a top European club just to honour his existing contract.

During his club career, Yekini played in six countries in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia, and made history at Vitoria Setubal, scoring a remarkable 91 goals in 114 games, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Though Yekini passed away in 2012, his spirit continues to live on through the next generation of Nigerian footballers.

As the Super Eagles prepare for their World Cup playoff against Gabon in November, CAF’s heartfelt tribute reminds everyone that legends like Yekini never truly fade as their legacy continues to guide and inspire the younger generations.

Osimhen inches closer to Yekini’s record

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian international Victor Osimhen is now the second all-time scorer for the Super Eagles following his opening goal against Rwanda.

The Galatsaraay forward is just a few goals behind Yekini after increasing his number of goals for the Nigerian national team to 25, surpassing the legendary Segun Odegbami.

The legendary striker Rashidi Yekini, who scored Nigeria's first-ever goal at a FIFA World Cup Rashidi Yekini remains the country's all-time scorer.

Source: Legit.ng