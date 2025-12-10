Real Madrid vs Manchester City is already gathering momentum as both teams clash in a massive UEFA Champions League fixture on Wednesday

A mysterious cat called 'Nimbus' has predicted the outright winner of the encounter billed for the Santiago Bernabeu

Regarded as a ’Superclasico’ by some, these two have combined for some iconic Champions League duels in modern times

European powerhouses Real Madrid and Manchester City will face off in Gameweek 6 of the league phase of this season's UEFA Champions League.

The last time both teams met in the Champions League, it ended 3-1 in favour of the Spanish outfit, with Frenchman Kylian Mbappe netting a hat-trick.

The clubs have combined classic Champions League matches in modern times, and Wednesday's encounter may prove decisive for the embattled Xabi Alonso.

Kylian Mbappe will hope to get goals during the Real Madrid vs Man City Champions League fixture. Photo: Diego Souto.

The Real Madrid manager, who is under fire, will lead Los Blancos for his first game against his former manager, Pep Guardiola, on the sidelines.

The La Liga giants head to the fixture off the back of a loss to Celta Vigo on Sunday, as they begin to lose grip on the Spanish topflight, per Sports Illustrated.

On the other hand, Manchester City have continued with their resurgence in the Premier League, with three straight wins, including an impressive 3–0 win over Sunderland at the weekend.

With Real Madrid and City facing off in the Champions League, a feline has predicted the team that will win the massive fixture.

Real Madrid to beat Man City?

Ahead of the showdown, a strange, but famous cat, branded "Oracle Whiskers", has predicted the team that would win the fixture.

Three bowls were placed metres away from the feline, each labelled Real Madrid - Draw - Manchester City.

Cameras captured the moment the cat, also known as Nimbus, walked to the one labelled 'Real Madrid' and fed itself from it, predicting victory for the home team.

The video, which was shared on Instagram, has left fans buzzing in the comment section.

@adegboro said:

"This cat is looking bigger by the day. Looking fresh and fine."

@chydollarschikason added:

"Hala Madrid but believe Nimbus at ur own risk."

jhude_austine said:

"After your ridiculous prediction about Chelsea vs Barcelona.

"I just realised that you’re just a Hungry cat eating where you see The bigger meat."

segz_og posited:

"If Real wins the game, it can be a springboard to success but not necessarily this season."

@emmy.7881 said:

"I'm a Madrid fan but it seems like this nimbus is drunk. I believe in my club by the way."

Meanwhile, with the current form, Manchester City naturally should win the game for many. While Alonso is fighting off talk of the sack, Guardiola is trying to downplay his team’s title challenge.

Real Madrid vs Man City is slated for the Santiago Bernabeu, with Pep Guardiola counting on Erling Haaland. Photo: James Gill.

Mbappe leads Champions League scorers' chart

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kylian Mbappe is the new top scorer in the UEFA Champions League this 2025/26 season after overtaking Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen.

Mbappe scored a first-half hat-trick for Real Madrid against Olympiacos after the Greek side took a surprising lead against the Spanish giants.

