Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken after Arsenal maintained their winning streak in the UEFA Champions League

The Gunners defeated Club Brugge 3-0 thanks to a brace from Noni Madueke and a banger from Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal is the only undefeated team in the Champions League this season and has only conceded once in six matches

Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after his Arsenal side maintained their winning streak in the UEFA Champions League with a win over Club Brugge.

Arsenal defeated the Belgian club 3-0 thanks to a brace from summer signing from Chelsea, Noni Madueke, and a brilliant goal from Gabriel Martinelli.

Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli score for Arsenal during their 3-0 win over Club Brugge. Photo by David Price.

According to Hayters, the Brazilian forward became the first player to score in five consecutive Champions League matches for Arsenal.

The win maintains Arsenal’s 100% record in the Champions League this season, and it has only conceded once, during the 3-1 win over Bayern Munich.

Mikel Arteta’s men are through to the round of 16 and have avoided the rigorous playoff as they are guaranteed to finish in the top eight of the 36-team table.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s victory

Mikel Arteta was delighted with his team's performance in the 3-0 win over Club Brugge to maintain their 100% record in the Champions League this season.

“It's a big win, it's very difficult to win away from home in the Champions League, so big credit to the boys for what they have done,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com .

“The difficulty of the match against a team who have had great results in the Champions League against Monaco and Barcelona, a very tough place to come.

“I think we had some great moments that defined the game, and we're really happy - six out of six. We have to go now to Inter and try to beat them as well.”

The manager expressed satisfaction in how his players adapted with so many injuries, which forced midfielder Christian Norgaard to play in defence.

“It's a really positive evening, and I think it's very difficult to win away from home in the Champions League. We've done it with a lot of absences, especially in the backline, and even this morning we lost two players,” he added.

Mikel Arteta speaks after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Club Brugge. Photo by David Price.

“I love the way the team reacted to that, collectively, individually. For example, what Christian Norgaard has done just talks about how much better he makes all of us with his attitude, with his commitment in the manner that he prepares and is able to perform. So yeah, overall a really positive night.”

Arsenal will turn their attention to the Premier League, where they will host relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners must win the match to bounce back from the loss against Aston Villa, which has reduced the gap between them and Manchester City to two points.

