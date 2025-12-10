Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino has shared his thoughts after his side beat Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League

Atalanta scored two second-half goals to come from behind and beat the Club World Cup champions on matchday six

The Blues have now gone four matches without a win in all competitions since beating Barcelona on matchday five

Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino has shared his thoughts after his side beat Chelsea on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Striker Joao Pedro scored his first Champions League goal to put Chelsea ahead in the 25th minute after a lengthy VAR check confirmed the goal.

Raffaele Palladino and Enzo Maresca before Atalanta's 2-1 win over Chelsea. Photo by Chris Rocco.

Source: Getty Images

Ademola Lookman had the ball in the back of the net early in the first half, but it was ruled out for offside, and moments later Gianluca Scamacca equalised for the hosts.

Charles de Ketelaere put Atalanta ahead in the 83rd minute, and the Bergamo-based club held on to inflict a defeat on the Club World Cup champions.

The result made it four matches without a win in all competitions for Enzo Maresca’s side since beating Barcelona 3-0 on matchday five of the Champions League.

Palladino reacts to Atalanta's win

Raffaele Palladino has shared his thoughts after his side’s big win over Chelsea to atone for their disappointing 3-1 loss to Hellas Verona at the weekend.

“I am very happy, because it was a magical evening in front of our fans. We played against a very strong opponent, I was impressed by their technical quality and pace. This gives extra value to our victory and confirms what we are worth too,” Palladino told Sky Sport Italia.

“As I told them in the centre circle, we cannot be this inconsistent. I want to believe Verona was just a slip-up, as we need this Atalanta spirit and DNA in every single game. They were perfect tonight, we only had a day to prepare for the match, and I thank them.

“This type of performance and result can really boost your self-belief, but now we have to focus on the next Serie A match.”

Chelsea players after their 2-1 loss to Atalanta. Photo by Chris Rocco.

Source: Getty Images

Palladino speaks about Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported that Raffaele Palladino spoke about Ademola Lookman as the Super Eagles star prepared to leave for AFCON 2025.

Lookman has rediscovered his form under Palladino, and the manager admits that he would be a big miss when he heads for AFCON in Morocco.

