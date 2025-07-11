Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has exited the club’s Club World Cup camp to finalise £52 million Arsenal move

Arsenal fans are protesting the proposed transfer, trending #NoToMadueke and vandalising club murals

The Gunners complete deals for Madueke, Zubimendi, and Norgaard in a busy window

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has been granted permission to leave the club’s training camp in the United States ahead of their highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old forward has flown back to London to finalise a £52million switch to rivals Arsenal after falling out of favour with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Noni Madueke after he was given the thumbs up to leave Chelsea's Club World Cup camp in America. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Madueke featured sparingly during Chelsea's Club World Cup campaign, starting just two of six games and appearing as a substitute in recent fixtures against Palmeiras and Fluminense.

With Chelsea preparing to face Champions League holders PSG at MetLife Stadium, the former PSV star will play no part in the final, marking a quiet end to his time at Stamford Bridge, The Mirror reports.

The England international is now set to become Arsenal's second summer signing from Chelsea, following the earlier arrival of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal fans protest Madueke signing

Arsenal have reportedly reached a full agreement with Chelsea and the player, including personal terms on a five-year contract.

Madueke will undergo a medical in North London before officially completing the move. However, the deal has not gone down well with a section of Arsenal supporters.

Arsenal fans are kicking against the signing of Noni Madueke by the North London club. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

More than 4,000 fans have signed a petition opposing the transfer, with the hashtag #NoToMadueke trending across social media platforms, BBC reports.

Some disgruntled fans even vandalised murals at the Emirates Stadium with anti-Arteta messages, questioning the club’s ambition and targeting of players they consider below par.

While Arsenal's interest in big-name targets like Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze continues to circulate, the club’s decision to press ahead with Madueke’s signing has left many baffled.

Busy transfer window continues for Arsenal

Despite the criticism, Arsenal have been actively strengthening their squad.

Alongside Madueke, the Gunners have completed deals for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi for around £60m and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard in a £12m move.

Manager Mikel Arteta remains confident in the club's recruitment strategy, viewing Madueke as a dynamic winger capable of adding flair and depth to his attack.

With the new Premier League season on the horizon, Arsenal hope their new arrivals will improve squad rotation and boost their chances of contending for major silverware.

Madueke's official unveiling is expected early next week once medicals are completed.

Mysterious cat predicts Chelsea vs PSG clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, a mysterious cat has predicted the outcome of the encounter.

Dubbed "Oracle Whiskers" by fans, the feline has become the talk of the football world with its predictions. It began weeks ago when a video surfaced on X, showing the cat choosing between bowls of food labelled with team names.

Remarkably, Oracle Whiskers correctly predicted the winners of several tournament matches, including upsets in the knockout rounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng