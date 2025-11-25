Opta's supercomputer has predicted the UEFA Champions League winner ahead of the fifth group stage matches

The matchday has some classic matches lined up, including Chelsea vs Barcelona and Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan will clash, while Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham will repeat the UEFA Super Cup final

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final ahead of the fifth round of matches in the group stage.

This season's Champions League enters matchday five with interesting fixtures lined up, with Chelsea hosting Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner ahead of matchday five fixtures. Photo by Claudio Lavenia.

Source: Getty Images

London will host a second big match on Wednesday when Arsenal and Bayern Munich square off at the Emirates Stadium in a top-of-the-table clash.

Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur will meet again for the first time since the Parisians beat the Londoners in the UEFA Super Cup final in August.

Atletico Madrid will host Inter Milan, while Real Madrid will travel to Greece to face Olympiacos, and Premier League champions Liverpool will host PSV Eindhoven.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

According to Opta Analyst, a supercomputer has predicted the UEFA Champions League winner for this season after simulating all matches 10,000 times.

Arsenal is predicted to win the trophy for the first time in their history with an overwhelming 23.09% chance after a strong start to the campaign.

The Gunners’ rival tomorrow, Bayern Munich, has a 15.7% chance of winning the Champions League as they retain top spot on the table after four matches.

Mikel Arteta with Arsenal players during training ahead of facing Bayern Munich. Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Managers Mikel Arteta and Vincent Kompany are associates of Pep Guardiola, having played under or worked with the Spaniard at Manchester City.

Guardiola’s City are third on the list of teams with a chance of winning the Champions League, with a 14.2% chance of winning a second trophy in the competition.

Paris Saint-Germain is predicted to retain its title with a 9.2% chance, while Liverpool has a 7.4% chance of winning despite their poor domestic form.

Record winners Real Madrid has a 6% chance of winning a record-extending 16th title, while Barcelona and Chelsea have 5.9% and 4.9% chances of winning.

Supercomputer predicted Premier League winner

Legit.ng reported that a supercomputer predicted Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season after the Gunners went six points clear after 12 matches.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished as runners-up in the past three seasons, twice behind Manchester City and once behind Liverpool, but are predicted to finally win this year.

Source: Legit.ng