The Taifa Stars of Tanzania have announced their final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Tanzania will kick off their AFCON 2025 campaign against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on December 23

Tanzania will clash with their East African neighbours, Uganda, in the second match and Tunisia in the final game

Nigeria's first opponent at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Tanzania, has announced its final 28-man squad for the tournament in Morocco.

The Taifa Stars will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their opening match on December 23, before facing their East African rivals Uganda on the 27th and Tunisia on the 30th.

Tanzanian players arrive in Egypt for pre-AFCON camping. Photo from @TafiaStars_.

Source: Twitter

According to Africa Top Sport, Tanzania opened their pre-tournament camp in Egypt on December 9, a strategic decision for acclimatisation.

They are unaffected by FIFA’s regulation, which allows clubs to hold on to their players until December 15, as only nine of their players are outside the Tanzania Premier League.

Tanzania announce 28-man squad

According to CAF Online, Tanzania head coach Miguel Gamondi has announced the Taifa Stars squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, 14 days before their opening match.

Gamondi described his squad as a “strong, well-balanced side” capable of competing with Africa’s best, which focuses on home-based players who understand Tanzanian football’s identity.

19 of their 28 players are playing in the Tanzanian Premier League, two in England, one each in France, Malta, Denmark, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iraq.

The team is already in Egypt and had their first training session on December 9, as they chose early preparation ahead of the tournament.

Tafia stars full squad

Goalkeepers: Yakoub Suleiman (Simba SC), Hussein Masalanga (Singida BS), Zuberi Foba (Azam FC).

Defenders: Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Lusajo Mwaikenda (Azam FC), Mohamed Hussein (Young Africans), Nickson Kibabage (Simba SC), Alphonse Mkabule (Shamakhi, Azerbaijan), Wilson Nnang (Simba SC), Novatus Dismas (Göztepe FC, Turkey), Kelvin Nashon (Tanda Jiji), Pascal Msindo (Azam FC), Haji Mnoga (Salford City, England), Dickson Job (Young Africans).

Miguel Gamondi announces Tanzania's 28-man squad for AFCON 2025. Photo from @TafiaStars_.

Source: Twitter

Midfielders / Forwards: Ibrahim Abdulla (Young Africans), Habibu Iddi (Singida BS), Tarrryn Allouche (Rochdale AFC, England), Charles Mombwa (Floriana FC, Malta), Morice Abraham (Simba SC), Feisal Salum (Azam FC), Ahmed Pipino (Azam FC), Abdul Suleiman (Azam FC), Iddi Selemani (Azam FC), Mbwana Samatta (Le Havre, France), Elias Maguli (Azam FC ), Shomari Lawi (Aalborg BK, Denmark), Simon Msuva (Al-Talaba, Iraq).

Tanzania will enter its fourth AFCON this year, having featured at the 1980, 2019 and 2023 editions, and is still waiting for its first win in the tournament.

The two points it picked up in the group stage of the 2023 edition is the country’s best outing at the tournament. Its overall record stands at three draws and six losses.

Chelle drops Boniface and Iheanacho

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has reportedly dropped Victor Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho and some other big names from his final squad for AFCON 2025.

The manager has yet to announce his final 28-man squad for the tournament as the deadline looms, but there are reports that some top stars did not make it.

Source: Legit.ng