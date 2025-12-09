Stanley Nwabali could be ruled out of the upcoming AFCON 2025 tournament, as reports have it that the goalkeeper is injured

Chippa United head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi disclosed that the shot-stopper is battling with an ankle injury

With less than two weeks before the start of the continental showpiece, Eric Chelle has reportedly identified another first-choice

Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is doubtful for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

Nwabali, who made the headlines at the 2023 AFCON tournament in the Ivory Coast, is said to be suffering from an ankle injury.

With less than two weeks before the start of the tournament, the Chippa United shot-stopper is also said to be battling a nagging sprain in his hand.

Stanley Nwabali is doubtful for the upcoming AFCOn 2025 tournament due to injury. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Chippa United head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi disclosed that the 29-year-old could miss out on the upcoming continental showpiece, even though he is in Nigeria's provisional list.

Vilakazi told SuperSport per Vanguard:

"I doubt it, looking at the state of his injury. I don’t think he will make it, but when I was talking to him, he was confident that he will recover very soon.

"Obviously, as a player, he wants to be there at the Cup of Nations finals. But the reality is that he is still injured. I also hope for the best that he might find himself there."

Five other goalkeepers will now jostle to make the final squad to the continental showpiece, with Eric Chelle billed to release the list by December 10.

Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos, Nigeria), Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus), Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy), Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania), and Adebayo Adeleye (Volos FC, Greece) will all battle for the three goalkeeping spots.

However, Nigerian outlet Own Goal reports that the Super Eagles technical crew has picked Francis Uzoho to return to the starting lineup.

Of the remaining five goalkeepers, Uzoho is the most experienced, having been part of the national team at three AFCON tournaments: 2019, 2021 and 2023, per DW.

The 27-year-old has already made 36 appearances for the senior national team, but he dropped down the pecking order under coach Jose Peseiro shortly before the 2023 AFCON tournament.

Uzoho faced heavy criticism for errors, and later snapped back on Snapchat with "If e easy, go do am, make oyinbo man sign you" in October 2023.

He later withdrew the statement and apologised to the fans, accepting the feedback as vital for his growth with the national team.

Francis Uzoho is set to replace Stanley Nwabali as the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper at AFCON 2025. Photo: Jose Manuel Alvarez.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as they begin their quest for a fourth continental title.

