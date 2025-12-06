Nigeria is sweating over the fitness of key midfield option Ebenezer Akinsanmiro ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is expected to reshape Nigeria’s midfield for his first major tournament

Chelle is expected to name his final AFCON squad list next week, with the fitness of Akinsanmiro still a concern

The Super Eagles may be heading into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a significant concern in midfield, as head coach Eric Chelle remains unsure about the fitness of rising star Ebenezer Akinsanmiro.

The Inter Milan loanee, currently shining on loan at Pisa, was among the fresh names included in Nigeria’s provisional squad released earlier this week. But as the tournament draws closer, doubts over his availability are beginning to grow.

Inter Milan loanee Ebenezer Akinsanmiro could face a late fitness test to determine his participation at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti

Source: Getty Images

Akinsanmiro has been one of the standout young midfielders in Serie A this season, playing an influential role for newly promoted Pisa after making eight starts in 10 appearances, as seen on Fotmob.

His composure on the ball has made him a natural fit for the kind of midfield profile Chelle hopes to build for the Super Eagles after Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In fact, Akinsanmiro was close to earning a national-team call-up during the last international window, only to be sidelined by a shoulder injury.

The 21-year-old was initially expected to return within six weeks, and optimism grew when reports suggested he could feature in Pisa’s upcoming clash against Parma.

However, fresh updates from Parma Live indicate that the midfielder has still not rejoined full training.

As of Thursday, Akinsanmiro was training individually, away from the main squad, raising serious concerns about his readiness.

Nigeria’s midfield a major concern

Chelle’s arrival has brought renewed tactical ideas in the Super Eagles set-up, but the midfield remains the biggest area of uncertainty.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has named Ebenezer Akinsanmiro in his 54-man provisional squad for AFCON 2025. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles have struggled for consistency in the middle of the park, and Chelle has often been criticised for not selecting enough midfielders in previous squads.

With AFCON 2025 marking his first major tournament in charge of Nigeria, the expectation was that he would cast a wider net and introduce younger, dynamic talents, Akinsanmiro being one of the top candidates.

The situation now forces the coach into a difficult decision as Nigeria cannot afford to carry injured players in a tournament as demanding as AFCON, and with the final squad list expected next week, Chelle must balance squad depth with fitness realities. Soccernet reports.

If Akinsanmiro fails to prove his readiness in the coming days, Chelle may have no choice but to drop the Inter Milan loanee from Nigeria’s final 28-man squad.

Late fitness test could decide Akinsanmiro's AFCON fate

Time is running out for the Inter Milan loanee, who now faces a race against the clock.

Pisa expects the 21-year-old to undergo a late fitness test ahead of the game against Parma on Monday.

Passing that test could put the midfielder back in contention, but failure to do so may shut the door on his AFCON dream, at least for this edition.

Nigeria’s midfield lacks reliable depth, with Alex Iwobi the only creative outlet in the team, and Akinsanmiro’s absence would be a major blow to Chelle’s plans.

Chelle set to drop 5 key players

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle is on a mission to win a fourth AFCON title for Nigeria, but his first major task will be to trim his provisional squad to 28, the number required from CAF for the tournament.

And while many spots appear locked in, several high-profile players who made the provisional squad are unlikely to survive the final cut for the AFCON, which kicks off on December 21 in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng