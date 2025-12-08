8 Most Decorated Footballers as Lionel Messi Wins 48th Trophy of His Career

Lionel Messi added another trophy to his stacked cabinet after leading Inter Miami to its first MLS Cup

Messi provided two assists as Inter Miami defeated Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the final on Saturday

He extended his record as the most decorated footballer after winning the 48th trophy of his career

Trophies are symbols of success in competitive sports and are proof that a player or team has achieved the highest objective at the end of the season or a tournament.

Some footballers have found it relatively easy to lead their teams to silverware, while many others have been lucky to be part of winning teams with minimal input.

Players like Harry Kane struggled to win a trophy at Tottenham until he joined Bayern Munich, and even at that, the Bavarians went trophyless in his first season.

Some specific trophies have eluded even top players; Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo Nazario never won the UEFA Champions League, and Cristiano Ronaldo has not won the World Cup.

Legit.ng looks at the eight most decorated players in football history based on the number of trophies won.

Eight most decorated footballers

Lionel Messi

According to ESPN, Lionel Messi extended his record as the most decorated footballer to 48 trophies after leading Inter Miami to the MLS Cup with a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps, during which he provided two assists.

Messi won 34 trophies at Barcelona, three at Paris Saint-Germain, has won four with Inter Miami and the rest with Argentina, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa America.

Dani Alves

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves was once the most decorated footballer in the world before Messi surpassed him. The Brazilian won 43 trophies in his career, most of which were at Barcelona, and five for Brazil, including two Copa America titles.

Hossam Ashour

As noted by Yen, Ashour has the most trophies won for a single club with 39. He spent 17 years at Al-Ahly and won a remarkable 39 trophies, including 13 Egyptian Premier League titles and six CAF Champions League titles.

Marquinhos

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazilian legend has won 38 trophies in his illustrious career, most of which have come with the French giants. He could add to his trophy cabinet this season with PSG in contention for five trophies.

Sergio Busquets

Busquets’ final match of his career was a trophy-winning match, the MLS Cup final, taking his total trophies won to 38. He won 32 with Barcelona and three with Inter Miami. He was also part of the Spain team that won consecutive Euros on either side of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Andres Iniesta

Iniesta is one of the greatest midfielders the sport has ever seen and rightfully one of the most decorated. He won 37 trophies before retiring recently, including the 2010 World Cup, in which he scored the winning goal.

Gerard Pique

Piqué was an integral part of winning teams at Barcelona and Spain, accumulating 37 trophies in his career before retiring in 2002. He also spent time in England with Manchester United.

David Alaba

Alaba had a trophy-laden career at Bayern Munich, before moving to Real Madrid, another trophy-winning team and in total has accumulated 36 trophies between the two clubs.

