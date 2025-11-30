Inter Miami CF thrashed New York City FC 5-1 to claim their first-ever MLS Eastern Conference title on Saturday

Lionel Messi made history after he recorded his 405th career assist, setting a new all-time football record

Allende’s hat-trick and Messi’s leadership highlight a historic night in Miami

Inter Miami CF made history on Saturday, November 29, defeating New York City FC 5-1 to clinch their first-ever MLS Eastern Conference championship.

From the opening whistle, the Herons displayed dominance, with Tadeo Allende scoring in the 14th minute and doubling the lead in the 23rd, assisted by Jordi Alba.

Inter Miami have been crowned champions of the MLS Eastern Conference for the very first time in the club's history.

NYCFC managed to pull one back in the 37th minute through Justin Haak, but the hosts’ attacking flair proved unstoppable.

According to Athlon Sports, the victory was more than just a win, it marked a major milestone for Inter Miami and solidified Lionel Messi’s influence on the team.

Though Messi did not score, his leadership on the pitch set the tone for the emphatic victory, guiding his teammates to a commanding performance.

Record-breaking assist for Messi

Messi etched his name deeper into football history with a crucial assist to Mateo Silvetti in the 67th minute, marking his 405th career assist, the most ever recorded by any player in football history, Flashscores reports.

Lionel Messi poses with the MLS Eastern Conference title after Inter Miami defeated NYCFC 5-1 on Saturday.

This milestone underscores Messi’s unparalleled consistency and playmaking ability throughout his career.

Later in the match, Telasco Segovia scored in the 83rd minute with another assist from Alba, and Allende completed his hat-trick in the 89th minute to cap off a spectacular night.

Messi’s influence extended beyond the stat sheet, as his presence created space and inspired his teammates to perform at their best in front of a jubilant Miami crowd.

Eyes on the MLS Cup Final

With the Eastern Conference crown secured, Inter Miami now turns its focus to the MLS Cup Final, awaiting the winner of the Western Conference clash between San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The grand final is scheduled for Saturday, December 6, offering Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and the rest of the squad an opportunity to deliver Inter Miami its first-ever league championship.

This victory not only adds another trophy to Messi’s illustrious career, now totaling 47 titles, but also fuels the ongoing debate about his place among football’s greatest, particularly in comparison to his longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has long been a model of durability and success across every stop of his career. But in recent years, Messi has continued to expand his trophy collection, while the Portuguese star has struggled to keep pace.

The Portugal captain has won 36 titles with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr, and the national team, leaving him 11 behind Messi.

In the all-time list of players with the most trophies, Ronaldo sits 12th, tied with Sergio Busquets, Ryan Giggs, and Ibrahim Hassan.

