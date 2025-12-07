Four Countries That Can Challenge Nigeria for Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Trophy
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria have shifted their focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco
- Coach Eric Chelle’s release of a 54-man provisional squad has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians
- Legit.ng analyses the teams that could stop Nigeria from lifting the AFCON title in Morocco
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is focusing on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after he failed to qualify for the 2025 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
Morocco will host Africa for the 35th edition of the AFCON from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, as countries battle for the continent's pride.
Chelle was at the last edition of the AFCON, where he was beaten by host Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals 2-1 after extra-time, Al Jazeera.
The Franco-German will be seeking to create history with Nigeria by winning their fourth title, after 12 years.
Legit.ng has reeled out teams that can stop Nigeria from making history in the North African country.
1. Senegal
The Teranga Lions remain one of the complete teams in Africa, after finishing the qualifiers unbeaten. The one-time AFCON winner will bring a combination of strength and technical quality.
Senegal boasts of a solid defensive structure capable of caging any team in Africa, and a dangerous attacking combination that can penetrate any defence.
One player to look out for is Al Nassr star Sadio Mane, who has the ability of create chances out of the blues.
2. Algeria
The Desert Foxes are already on the path of rebuilding after missing the 2023 AFCON edition in Ivory Coast. Algeria remains one of the most deadliest sides coming into the tournament, with their technical midfielders and fluid attacking style, capable of running deep.
Al Ahli star, Riyad Mahrez, will be bringing his wealth of experience and creativity into the team.
3. Morocco
Morocco are currently dominating African football from the youth levels to the senior stage. The Atlas Lions head into AFCON 2025 on a high, coming off their U20 team’s World Cup triumph.
The one-time AFCON champions are exceptionally well-organised, tactically disciplined, and boast one of the strongest squads on the continent.
Morocco’s star defender Achraf Hakimi, winner of the 2025 CAF Player of the Year award, remains one of the most dangerous players in world football. He enjoyed a remarkable season with Paris Saint-Germain, winning a treble that included the UEFA Champions League, Sky Sports.
4. Egypt
The Pharaohs remains the most successful African nation with a record seven AFCON titles.
Egypt will be depending on experience and class, including the presence of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ahead of the continental tournament.
They may not be as explosive as other contenders, but they are incredibly disciplined, structured, and always tournament-ready.
