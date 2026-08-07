Rodri has reportedly given Barcelona the green light to sign him, ending speculation over a potential Real Madrid move

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner won the Golden Ball at the 2026 World Cup, making him one of the favourites for this year's award

Bookmakers updated their Ballon d'Or odds following the development, with Kylian Mbappe slipping down the rankings

Rodri has reportedly given his approval for a move to Barcelona, a development that could reshape the 2026 Ballon d'Or race just as the award season begins to heat up.

The Spanish defensive midfielder has spent seven years at Manchester City but is said to be keen on returning to his home country Spain.

Rodri gives green light to join Barcelona. Photo by Eduardo Carmim.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid were initially considered the most likely destination, particularly given his history with city rivals Atletico Madrid. However, according to The Athletic, Rodri switched direction and gave Barcelona permission to push ahead with a deal.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

The timing of the transfer is significant beyond football alone. Rodri, who claimed the 2024 Ballon d'Or, is in the mix for a second award after winning the Golden Ball at the 2026 World Cup.

A move to Barcelona, where he would link up with fellow Spanish international Lamine Yamal, brings two of the strongest contenders for this year's prize under the same club roof.

Whether that helps or complicates both players' individual campaigns remains to be seen, as recognition for either could draw support away from the other.

Bookmaker Paddy Power responded to the news by revising their Ballon d'Or odds. Rodri moved further up their rankings, while Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe dropped following the update. The latest standings from Paddy Power list the top five contenders as follows:

1. Harry Kane – England / Bayern Munich

2. Lamine Yamal – Spain / Barcelona

3. Rodri – Spain / Manchester City / Barcelona

4. Kylian Mbappe – France / Real Madrid

5. Lionel Messi – Argentina / Inter Miami

Rodri's potential arrival in Barcelona adds another layer to what is already shaping up to be a competitive Ballon d'Or race, with at least three players capable of making a credible case when voting opens later in the year.

Ballon d'Or to announce official nominees list

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ballon d'Or will announce the official list of nominees for the 2026 award sometime in August, with no specific date set.

The award ceremony will move to London, England instead of Paris, France, in honour of Stanley Matthews and to celebrate the 70th edition.

Source: Legit.ng