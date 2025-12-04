Enzo Maresca has shared the reason Brazilian winger Estevao was substituted for the second game in a row at halftime

Chelsea’s night at Elland Road unraveled quickly, and one of the biggest talking points was Enzo Maresca’s decision to withdraw teenage sensation Estevao Willian at halftime.

In a match where the Blues crumbled defensively and fell 3-1 to Leeds United, Maresca insisted the substitution had nothing to do with ability and everything to do with discipline.

Brazilian winger Estevao Willian was substituted at halftime as Chelsea crumbled to a 3-1 defeat against Leeds United. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

The rationale behind Maresca’s decision has been made public, and what it means for Chelsea’s title chase, and how key figures reacted after the match.

Maresca explains reason for Estevao substitution

Estevao, fresh off a fantastic Champions League performance against Barcelona, struggled to impose himself in front of a charged Leeds home crowd.

The 18-year-old winger’s night went from difficult to dangerous just before halftime when he received a yellow card for a frustrated kick at Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Enzo Maresca stated that Estevao was taken off at halftime against Leeds to avoid the Brazilian winger getting sent off. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

According to Metro UK, Maresca explained after the match that the decision to remove Estevao was made to protect the team from being a man down.

“I think the feeling with Estevao was a little bit, ‘welcome to Premier League, welcome to Leeds’,” Maresca said in his post-match press conference.

“The impact for him must have been probably a big, big impact for him. The reason why we changed him is because he was already a yellow card.

“Sometimes when you are 18, you struggle to manage emotion, so it was better to change him and to avoid any red card.”

It was the second straight match in which the young Brazilian failed to finish the first 45 minutes, an early trend Maresca will need to manage wisely.

Chelsea’s defensive issues cost Blues again

Chelsea entered the match encouraged by their weekend draw against Arsenal, but their optimism evaporated quickly.

Defensive lapses gifted Leeds opportunities, including a chaotic moment that led to the hosts’ third goal, an error from Tosin Adarabioyo that drew visible frustration from Maresca on the touchline.

Despite the promise shown in recent weeks, the Blues were undone by the same issues that have plagued them all season, including poor marking and inconsistent decision-making under pressure, The Chelsea Chronicle reports.

These issues overshadowed individual moments of quality, leaving Chelsea with little to take away from a match that could have strengthened their title push.

The Blues have now dropped drastically in the Premier League title race after the defeat to Leeds, slipping to fourth on the table with 24 points, nine points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

