Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table, grinding out a 2-0 win over Brentford

Rivals Chelsea slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Leeds, while Liverpool also dropped points against Sunderland

Supercomputer has now given Arsenal an 82.13% chance of winning the Premier League this season

Arsenal strengthened their grip atop the Premier League following a 2-0 win over Brentford, as Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka found the back of the net.

The victory restored Arsenal’s five-point lead at the summit, giving them a significant boost in the title race.

Meanwhile, rivals Chelsea and Liverpool dropped crucial points, adding more drama to the battle for England’s top flight.

Arsenal capitalise while rivals drop points

Arsenal’s victory on Wednesday night marked another step toward ending their long wait for a Premier League title since 2004.

Merino’s early goal set the tone, while Saka’s clinical finish sealed the three points. The win came at the perfect time for the Gunners, as other contenders struggled, BBC reports.

Liverpool, the defending champions, could only manage a 1-1 draw against a stubborn Sunderland at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side equalised late, denying Liverpool all three points and exposing cracks in their campaign.

Chelsea, who had recently drawn against Arsenal, suffered a heavy 3-1 defeat to Leeds, seeing their title ambitions take a hit.

Manchester City, meanwhile, edged past Fulham 5-4 in a thrilling encounter, moving them up to second in the standings with 28 points.

Arsenal now sit five points clear at the top, highlighting their consistency in a season where rivals have faltered.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

After Matchday 14, Opta Analyst supercomputer analysed the Premier League standings and projected the likelihood of each team winning the title.

Arsenal emerged as clear favourites, with an 82.13% probability of lifting the trophy at the end of the season.

Manchester City are the only other team with a significant chance, at 11.99%, while Aston Villa has a slim 2.66% possibility.

Chelsea’s chances took a major hit after their defeat at Leeds, dropping to a 1.33% likelihood of winning the title.

Liverpool, meanwhile, sits at 0.89%, reflecting their inconsistent form in the early stages of the season.

Arsenal are the clear favourites

Arsenal now carry momentum into the next round of fixtures, with their rivals facing mounting pressure to close the gap.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City remain the biggest threat, but consistency will be key for the Citizens if they hope to overtake the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Liverpool must urgently regroup or risk falling further behind.

As the Premier League season unfolds, every match counts, and the title race is far from over. However, current projections show Arsenal as clear frontrunners, with the supercomputer giving them an overwhelming statistical advantage.

