David Seaman has urged Mikel Arteta to start Viktor Gyokeres ahead of an important Premier League clash vs Brentford

Mikel Merino was praised for his adaptability, but has been advised to step aside for a natural striker

Arsenal will look to strengthen their title push after key forwards returned from injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is facing renewed scrutiny over his attacking choices after club legend David Seaman called for a major change in the starting lineup ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Brentford.

The North London side escaped Stamford Bridge with a 1-1 draw on Sunday, a result that keeps them six points clear of Chelsea but left Arteta frustrated.

Mikel Arteta speaking to Arsenal's players during the 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League. Photo by Stuat MacFarlane

Despite dominating a 10-man Chelsea side late on, Arsenal failed to take full advantage and widen their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The match capped an intense run of fixtures for the Gunners, coming on the heels of a victory over Tottenham and a Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich.

But with a tight title race unfolding in the Premier League, every point matters, and Seaman believes Arsenal need a sharper edge in attack.

Gyokeres backed to lead Arsenal’s attack

With Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus returning to the Arsenal squad and Kai Havertz close to full fitness, Arteta suddenly has multiple options up front for the Gunners.

Mikel Merino celebrates after grabbing an equaliser for Arsenal against Chelsea. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Mikel Merino has been an outstanding attacker for the North London side during this period, stepping in as a makeshift forward and even scoring the vital equaliser against Chelsea with a perfectly timed far-post header, UK Metro reports.

But despite Merino’s tactical flexibility, Seaman believes the time has come for Arsenal to unleash a true and proper striker.

“He has done a decent job, but when you look at Merino, he’s more of a false nine; he drops back quite a lot,” Seaman told talkSPORT.

“When you’ve got Gyokeres in there, he’s an out-and-out striker. He gives you that option of holding the ball up and letting us get out.”

Seaman added that Gyokeres was close to scoring the winner at Stamford Bridge and insisted the Swedish forward offers the kind of physical presence Arsenal have been missing.

Arteta faces selection problems

The big question now is whether Arteta will adjust his system.

“Are they going to play with an out-and-out striker, or do they want to pack the midfield that little bit more? If that’s what you want to do, then Merino stays in there, but for me, I’d play Gyokeres,” Seaman asked.

Arsenal are chasing their first Premier League title since the historic 2004 Invincibles season. With the squad edging back to full strength, Arteta has the luxury and pressure of choice.

The Brentford match offers an opportunity to regain momentum as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

