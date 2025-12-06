Unai Emery has tipped Arsenal to win the 2025/26 English Premier League (EPL) title, after three consecutive years of finishing in second place

The 54-year-old will lead Aston Villa to take on the Gunners at Villa Park later today (Saturday), December 6

Villa head into the fixture with the Gunners sitting six points adrift of the leaders in the Premier League table

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery believes Arsenal stands a better chance of winning the English Premier League title this season, ahead of Manchester City.

Emery will take on his former club, Arsenal, later today, December 6, at Villa Park.

Emery has recorded six consecutive wins this season and now has the most Premier League wins (62) out of any other manager in Aston Villa's history.

Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta during the 2023/24 Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium in London, England. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish coach was in charge of the Gunners between 2018 and 2019 before Mikel Arteta took over the reins.

Aston Villa are currently sitting in third position with 24 points, while Arsenal sits on top of the log with 33 points.

Arsenal is a huge test - Emery

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery said the match against Arsenal is going to be a huge test for his team.

According to BBC, the Spanish coach said the Gunners are the best team and favourites to win the Premier League this season. He said:

"The management are really happy with how we're progressing, how we are competing and getting points. We now with a huge opportunity to play Arsenal - the best team until now and the favourite to win the Premier League.

"The game is a huge test collectively, individually and for me as a coach as well. And to play in Villa Park is adding to our motivation, and hopefully we can watch a fantastic match and 90 minutes playing with a lot of emotion and playing well.

Emery believes that the secret of Arteta's success revolves around the standards and values set for his players on and off the pitch. He said:

"Arteta is doing a really great job. He's incredible how he's progressing, being demanding, the values he set at the club.

"He has set standards, you can watch their matches, even in the emotion, when they are scoring goals, how they are being demanding in everything.

"In everything – set pieces, tactically, offensively, defensively, get duels, they are very good in duels as well."

Unai Emery during the 2024/25 Premier League match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Photo by: Harry Murphy - AVFC/Aston Villa FC.

Source: Getty Images

Emery provides injury status

Unai Emery said World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez remains in contention to play against Arsenal.

According to Sports Mole, Emery said the team doctors will be monitoring the progress of the goalkeeper. He said:

"We will train this afternoon. He didn’t train yesterday, but it is very important for him how the passing hours are to feel better.

"Until the last moment I don’t know if he will be available or not tomorrow.”

Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal for title

Legit.ng reported that Arsene Wenger backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title after tagging them as the best team in the world ahead of world champions Chelsea and PSG.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League title since Wenger led the team to the 2003/04 title win, unbeaten, the famous Invincibles.

Source: Legit.ng