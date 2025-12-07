5 Players in Line to Be Super Eagles Captain After William Troost-Ekong’s Retirement
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have a new captain after William Troost-Ekong announced his international retirement
- Troost-Ekong shockingly retired from international football days before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco
- Kano Pillars winger Ahmed Musa is still the official captain despite not playing for Nigeria since AFCON 2023
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have a new captain at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after William Troost-Ekong retired from international football.
Nigerians are still processing Troost-Ekong's retirement from international football days before AFCON 2025, despite being in the preliminary list.
The Harlem-born defender has taken over the captaincy of the team since Ahmed Musa became a part player in the national team in 2022.
Ekong captained the team to the final of AFCON 2023, scoring in the final and was named the player of the tournament for his performance and leadership.
Musa remains the team’s official captain as he has yet to announce his international retirement, but the team will have another like Ekong at AFCON 2025.
In recent times, the team’s captain has been selected based on seniority, which reduces the number of players who are likely to be the next captain.
Legit.ng looks at five players who could be the next Super Eagles captain.
5 possible Super Eagles captains
1. Wilfred Ndidi
According to Brila, Ndidi, who has worn the armband in Troost-Ekong’s absence in recent matches, is likely to be the next captain, especially at AFCON 2025.
He is one of the most senior players in the team, making his debut on October 8, 2015 and one of those, along with the other five on this list, to feature at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria’s last appearance at the tournament.
2. Alex Iwobi
Iwobi has the highest appearances in the current Super Eagles with 91 international caps after making his debut on October 8, 2015, in a friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo, as noted by Transfermarkt.
He has been the most ever-present and consistent player in the team after switching his international allegiance in 2015, having represented England at youth levels.
3. Moses Simon
Simon is the longest-serving player in the current Super Eagles team based on date of first appearance, having made his debut for the team on March 25, 2015. He is one of the players who could wear the armband in Morocco, especially as he has been an integral part of Eric Chelle's team recently.
4. Kelechi Iheanacho
Iheanacho made his Super Eagles debut on November 13, 2015, two years after starring at the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup and is one of the most experienced players in the team. However, he is unlikely to be part of the final squad for AFCON 2025.
Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle explains inclusion of injured stars in preliminary 54-man list for 2025 AFCON
5. Chidozie Awaziem
Awaziem made his debut on June 1, 2017 and was part of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup squad. He has also represented Nigeria at AFCON 2019 and 2021 and is expected to be part of the team in Morocco.
Ekong reacts to reasons for his retirement
Legit.ng reported that William Troost-Ekong reacted to the rumours that he retired from the Super Eagles because of a rift with head coach Eric Chelle.
The former captain debunked the viral claims with a tweet on X, confirming he retired on his own terms and that he was not forced out of the team.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has five years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com