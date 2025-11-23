William Troost-Ekong has been singled out by a veteran journalist after Nigeria’s World Cup play-off defeat

The Super Eagles captain’s leadership was questioned following the World Cup play-off training boycott

Troost-Ekong is among five players from the current Super Eagles team to feature at the 2018 World Cup for Nigeria

Nigeria’s dream of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended in heartbreak, and veteran Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has come under intense scrutiny.

The three-time African champions fumbled all through the World Cup qualifiers, but eventually qualified for the play-offs after finishing second behind South Africa with 17 points in Group C.

The NFF has been urged to banish William Troost-Ekong from the national team after Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Despite the team reaching the play-offs after a dominant semi-final win against Gabon, Nigeria fell 4-3 on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo following a 1-1 draw after extra time, BBC reports.

The absence of Victor Osimhen due to a hamstring injury further complicated Nigeria’s chances, but Troost-Ekong’s performance and leadership have now become the centre of debate.

There have been calls for members of the Nigeria Football Federation to resign, and some players banished from the national team following the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Veteran journalist Wale Agbede did not mince words about Troost-Ekong’s role in Nigeria’s latest World Cup setback.

“Maybe a few players in the squad will be axed. I don’t know. I think these players are over-pampered.

“But left to me, William Troost-Ekong should be banished from the team. To be a leader and act in the way he behaved in Morocco is embarrassing. He is not fit to lead that team,” Agbede told Daily Post.

Troost-Ekong hints at international retirement

In the dressing room after the devastating loss, Troost-Ekong reportedly addressed his teammates with a shocking revelation.

Troost-Ekong is one of only five current Super Eagles players to feature at the 2018 World Cup for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles captain said he would watch Nigeria as a fan at the AFCON, signalling a potential end to his international football career.

At 32 years old, Troost-Ekong has been a stalwart for Nigeria over the years, but his recent reduced role in the team, missing the starting lineup in three of the last matches, suggests a gradual phase-out from the squad.

The defender currently plays for Al-Kholood in Saudi Arabia and has been instrumental for Nigeria in past tournaments, including AFCON campaigns and World Cup appearances.

His potential retirement raises questions about Nigeria's squad’s defensive stability, especially as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco approaches in December, CAF Online reports.

For now, Troost-Ekong has not made an official announcement, but his comments after the Congo game have raised concerns among fans and officials about his future with the Super Eagles, especially heading towards the AFCON starting in December.

Ekong release statement after training boycott

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong published a statement after the players boycotted training ahead of the crucial World Cup play-off against Gabon.

Nigerian players refused to train despite having a full house of the invited 24 players after Victor Osimhen arrived at camp.

