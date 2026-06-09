Abdul Samad Rabiu, billionaire and Chairman, BUA Cement Plc is set to receive N189.74 billion in dividends

The dividend comes following shareholders' endorsement of a dividend of N10.00 per share for the year 2025

Rabiu has majority ownership of 56.03% in BUA Cement from 33.864 billion shares of the cement firm

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian billionaire and BUA Group Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu is set to smile to the bank with a staggering N189.74 billion dividend from his shareholding in BUA Cement Plc, following strong financial performance and shareholder approval of the company’s 2025 results.

Rabiu pockets N189bn as BUA Cement rewards shareholders with record dividend Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

The billionaire earned the payout after BUA Cement declared a N10.00 dividend per share, making up a major share of total distributions approved at its 10th Annual General Meeting held in Abuja.

Rabiu holds a dominant 56.03% stake in BUA Cement, amounting to 18.974 billion shares out of the company’s 33.864 billion outstanding shares, positioning him as the largest beneficiary of the dividend.

BUA Cement records strong performance

BUA Cement’s N189.74 billion payout reflects its exceptional 2025 financial year performance and underscores the growing value of Nigeria’s cement industry amid rising infrastructure demand.

The dividend approval comes after a year of strong financial growth, with BUA Cement posting a 34.5% rise in revenue to N1.2 trillion, compared to N876.5 billion recorded in 2024.

The company’s gross profit also surged to N604.1 billion from N300.2 billion in the previous year, reflecting improved margins and operational efficiency.

Profit after tax jumped sharply by 381.7% to N356 billion in 2025, up from N73.9 billion in 2024, while earnings per share rose to N10.00 from N2.18 over the same period.

Shareholders at the AGM praised the company’s strong performance, commending management for delivering robust returns despite macroeconomic challenges and ongoing economic reforms.

BUA Cement’s profit surge drives historic shareholder rewards Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The company also highlighted its employee long service awards and continued investments in community development projects across its host communities.

Rabiu speaks on BUA cement performance

In his remarks, Rabiu thanked shareholders for their trust and support, saying their confidence remains central to the company’s success.

He noted that despite economic headwinds and policy reforms, BUA Cement has remained resilient and committed to expansion, capital discipline, and value creation.

Rabiu further stated that the company’s bulk cement distribution strategy and planned energy investments will continue to strengthen profitability.

Rabiu said:

"In his words: “Your faith and belief in us to continue adding value, is the foundation for this impressive performance we have recorded.”

He stressed further that despite the necessary economic reforms with its attendant challenges, BUA Cement has emerged stronger, more valuable and will continue to deliver on its commitments to its esteemed shareholders."

Price for bag of cement in Nigeria rises

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the cost of a 50kg bag of cement in Nigeria has surged to between N10,500 and N15,000 from an average price of N5,000 and N8,500 previously, pushing homeownership further out of reach for millions.

The increase in cement prices has been driven by strong demand, persistent inflationary pressures, high fuel costs, and rising transportation expenses.

At the meeting, Dangiwa noted that the incessant hike has overtaken the country, with prices rising by over 100%.

Source: Legit.ng