NFF has praised William Troost-Ekong as a model leader, saying he served Nigeria with exceptional patriotism

Troost-Ekong retires as Nigeria’s ninth-most capped footballer with 83 caps for the senior national team

The former captain has described the decision to retire as “bittersweet” but the right moment to close his international chapter

William Troost-Ekong’s decision to retire from international football just weeks before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has sent shockwaves across Nigerian football.

The former Super Eagles captain, who has been a pillar of leadership for more than a decade, confirmed the news in an emotional statement, describing his journey with the national team as one of the greatest honours of his life.

Many Nigerians were expecting Troost-Ekong to play a major role at the upcoming AFCON in Morocco, especially with the Super Eagles eager to correct the heartbreak of the 2023 final and the recent failure to qualify for the World Cup. But for the 31-year-old, the timing felt right.

Ekong’s chapter with Nigeria closes

Speaking to Sky Sports, Troost-Ekong said his retirement was a deeply personal decision that had been on his mind for some time.

“It feels like a chapter is closing. It’s bittersweet, but I feel proud. Playing for the Super Eagles for more than 10 years is one of the biggest honours of my life.”

Troost-Ekong rose from a young defender eager to prove himself to one of Nigeria’s most respected captains.

Across 83 caps, the 31-year-old defender became a symbol of resilience and commitment, often praised for his calmness on the field and his influence off it.

He retires as Nigeria’s ninth-most capped player, an achievement that underlines his longevity and consistency at the highest level.

NFF reacts to Troost-Ekong’s retirement

The Nigeria Football Federation responded after almost 24 hours, releasing a warm and emotional statement honouring Troost-Ekong.

Signed by NFF Director of Communications Ademola Olajire, the federation described the 31-year-old Dutch-born star as a “committed and humble leader who served Nigeria with outstanding patriotism.”

“Ekong gave everything to the Super Eagles. He led with passion, calmness and responsibility. He was a model professional and one younger players should emulate.”

The federation also posted a separate tribute on X (formerly Twitter) to hail the impact of Troost-Ekong:

“THANK YOU TROOST-EKONG!🇳🇬🦅

“The @thenff wishes William Troost-Ekong the very best in his future endeavours and will do whatever we can, within our capacity, to help him accomplish his future goals and objectives within the round-leather game.”

Despite the shock surrounding the timing, the NFF emphasised that his legacy will remain deeply respected inside Nigerian football.

A look at Troost-Ekong’s career with Nigeria

Troost-Ekong’s career with Nigeria was filled with defining moments.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad that won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics and again at the 2021 AFCON.

In 2023, he enjoyed his finest moment: captaining Nigeria to the AFCON final and finishing as the tournament’s top-scoring defender. He was also named Player of the Tournament.

Yet, his time with the national team was not without challenges, as injuries, criticism, and tactical shifts often forced him to fight for his place.

Troost-Ekong expressed that he leaves the national team at peace, hoping his journey inspires the next generation.

