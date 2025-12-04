Former Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has rated AS Roma star Tammy Abraham and Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi over Victor Osimhen

Aboubakar failed to guide the Indomitable Lions to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to DR Congo in the playoffs

The 33-year-old was left out of the squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by the Cameroon Football Federation

Former Besiktas star Vincent Aboubakar has stirred major reactions on social media following his comments about Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen.

The Cameroonian striker was left out of the final squad list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) announced by the Cameroon FA.

Vincent Aboubakar during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Cameroon and Libya at the Omnisports Ahmadou-Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde. Photo by: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP.

The 33-year-old also missed the 2019 AFCON under coach Clarence Seedorf, who questioned his fitness after a long-term injury.

Aboubakar has featured in four AFCON tournaments, winning the title in 2017 and securing the Golden Boot in the 2021 edition.

The former Porto forward is Cameroon’s second all-time top scorer with 48 goals in 109 appearances, just eight goals behind Samuel Eto’o’s record, per Transfermarkt.

He was also denied a fourth World Cup appearance after Cameroon failed to qualify for the 2026 Mundial, losing to DR Congo in the playoff semifinal.

Aboubakar downplays Osimhen's impact at Galatasaray

Vincent Aboubakar has played down Victor Osimhen's performance in his club, Galatasaray.

According to FutbolArena, the former Lorient star rated Osimhen's teammate Mauro Icardi and Besiktaş forward Tammy Abraham higher.

Victor Osimhen during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Ajax and Galatasaray at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo by: Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency.

The former Neftci added that the AS Roma forward would score more goals than the Super Eagles striker if he joins Galatasaray. He said:

"Mauro Icardi plays better football than Victor Osimhen. Osimhen only has goals. If you take away that, what else does he have? Put Tammy Abraham in Galatasaray, he will score more goals."

Fans react

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the comments of Vincent Aboubakar on Victor Osimhen. Read them below:

@iamscaz said:

"I now understand why he was dropped by Cameroon."

@YinkaTinuade wrote:

"Somebody help us tell Vincent Aboubakar that Oshimen has fear factor 😂

"Abi has he forgotten how Oshimen hunted down the Cameroonian defender, dispossessed him & passed to Lookman to score, in the last AFCON? I don't want to give him PTSD o 😁."

@omorogiec added:

"Did I hear him say “if you take his goals away”?

"Someone please tell Vincent Aboubakar that Osimhrn is a striker, without goal scoring, there's no rating left for a football striker.

"Vincent is obviously jealous, we can clearly see his bias."

@dreaaaaaams_ said:

"What is the role of a center forward if not to score goals? Aboubakar is striker and should know this.

"This is what happens when you don’t have media training."

Since joining Galatasaray, Victor Osimhen has won a domestic double in the 2024/25 season and emerged as the Super Lig top goalscorer.

Oliseh confirms Real Madrid interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has confirmed that Real Madrid are truly interested in signing Victor Osimhen, but refused to divulge the source of his information.

Osimhen has been one of the most sought-after strikers in the world since he helped Napoli win the Italian Serie A title in the 2022/23 season.

