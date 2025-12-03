Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has confirmed that Real Madrid are truly interested in signing Victor Osimhen

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently in the summer of 2025 after spending the previous season on loan

Top European clubs that passed him on have come to the light of his abilities in his second season in Turkey

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has confirmed that Real Madrid are truly interested in signing Victor Osimhen, but refused to divulge the source of his information.

Osimhen has been one of the most sought-after strikers in the world since he helped Napoli win the Italian Serie A title in the 2022/23 season.

Sunday Oliseh confirms Real Madrid's interest in Victor Osimhen. Photo by Mark Metcalfe.

Source: Getty Images

He was expected to have left the club that summer, but stayed on and signed a new contract, which proved to be the stumbling block to his departure afterwards.

Napoli frustrated his efforts to leave in the summer of 2024, denying him a lucrative Saudi Arabia move, and he couldn't reach an agreement over a move to Chelsea.

He eventually joined Galatasaray on loan, temporarily until January, but it eventually turned into a season-long loan and eventually a permanent move.

His stock has risen in Turkey as he continues to score goals at an elite level, showing top European clubs what they missed out on by not signing him.

As noted by Transfermarkt, his performance in the UEFA Champions League this season, where he has scored six goals in three matches, has further alerted European clubs.

Oliseh confirms Real Madrid’s interest

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly listed the Nigerian forward as a priority target to give their explosive attack a focal point.

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has confirmed these reports that Los Blancos are truly interested in Osimhen, amid a contract standoff with Vinicius Jr.

“Real Madrid have the luxury now that they can say to Vinicius, go, because if you go, Mbappe can now go back to his natural position. So, it is not as if we lose you and we lose something,” he said on Global Football Insight Podcast.

Real Madrid shows interest in signing Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray. Photo by Stefan Koops.

Source: Getty Images

“And there’s a lot of talk under the ground about the possibility of Osimhen being a candidate. I am not going to tell you how I got this information, but there’s a lot of talk. Let’s see how this plays out. But when I heard it from a top personality, I was happy for the young man.”

If the move materialises, it will allow Kylian Mbappe to move back to his preferred leftwing role, while Osimhen will occupy the number nine position.

However, the deal will not come cheaply as Galatasaray will demand above €100 million to sell the Nigerian forward, who will cost Madrid more than €20 million per year in wages.

Madrid prepares €100m bid for Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Real Madrid will bid €100 million to tempt Galatasaray into selling Victor Osimhen at the end of the current season.

The Turkish champions are unlikely to accept, as they will demand more for a player whom they paid €75 million to sign less than a year ago.

