Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been left out of the Cameroon squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Cameroon Football Federation (CFF) failed to name the goalkeeper in their 28-man squad for the continental tournament, which begins on December 21.

Onana has kept three clean sheets and conceded 11 goals in 10 matches in the Turkish Super Lig.

Andre Onana during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fatih Karagumruk and Trabzonspor at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

The CFF also dropped 2023 AFCON top-scorer Vincent Aboubakr, Andre-Frank Zambo Angissa and Michael Ngadeu.

Napoli midfielder Angissa has been injured, but the CFF failed to give any official reason for the other omissions.

CFF sack Marc Brys

The Cameroon Football Federation (CFF) has sacked coach Marc Brys on the same day the 28-man squad was announced.

According to the BBC, the Belgian coach was accused of inciting senior players to rebel against the federation, which is led by Barcelona and Inter Milan legend Samuel Eto’o.

Other allegations against him include failing to attend meetings, refusing to disclose training plans, jeopardising relationships with sponsors, and not releasing squad selections at the scheduled time.

Brys has been replaced by his assistant, David Pagou, an experienced Cameroonian coach, per talkSPORT.

Andre Onana during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Grimsby Town and Manchester United at Blundell Park in Grimsby, England. Photo by: George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react

Cameroonian football fans have berated the leadership of Samuel Eto'o for dropping two of the most experienced players in the squad.

@lebar4real said:

"Eto is finally having his way. A real scape goats. It may be blessing to them after all, though."

@MarcusBurelius wrote:

"Cameroon football is falling apart right in front of everyone. They just left out Onana who starts every week for Manchester United and Aboubakar who is their actual captain and best goal scorer. Samuel Eto'o fired the coach yesterday and put his own guy in charge today then this list comes out with the two biggest names missing.

"This is not about football anymore this is pure politics and ego ruining the national team. Other African countries are getting stronger while Cameroon looks like a total mess before the tournament even starts."

@bbchamps470 added:

"It hurts to see two of Cameroon’s biggest names left out. These are players who carried the nation in difficult moments. Onana’s saves, Aboubakar’s clutch goals… they’ve given fans memories that will last forever. So yes, it feels shocking.

"It feels heavy. AFCON without two lions like them just feels different. But football is emotional, and sometimes the toughest decisions shake a team into a new kind of fire."

Meanwhile, Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has been selected among the strikers for the country.

Onana set to leave Man United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Andre Onana’s time at Manchester United appears to be drawing to a premature close as reports suggest the Cameroonian goalkeeper is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

While head coach Ruben Amorim refrained from publicly criticising the goalkeeper, it was telling when Onana was omitted from the squad that travelled to Newcastle United days later the draw against Lyon.

