Victor Osimhen scored a brace to secure Galatasaray’s first Turkish Cup title since 2019

The Nigerian striker also set a new record with 35 goals in his debut season for the Turkish giants

Galatasaray now aims for a domestic double with Osimhen also leading the league in goals

Victor Osimhen delivered a brilliant performance as Galatasaray claimed a dominant 3-0 win over Trabzonspor to lift the 2024 Turkish Cup.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker scored twice in the second half to seal the victory for the Istanbul giants and crown his first season in Turkey with silverware.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup final. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

It was a perfect finale for Osimhen, who joined the Turkish club on loan from Napoli in September amid high expectations and has exceeded them.

Barış Alper Yılmaz opened the scoring for Galatasaray in just the fifth minute of the final, giving the Istanbul giants a confident start, as seen on Liverscores.

But it was Osimhen who took control of the match after the break.

The Super Eagles forward powered home a volley from inside the box in the 46th minute to double the lead and then capped off a sweeping counter-attack with a cool finish in the 63rd minute to put the result beyond doubt.

New records and a season to remember

With his brace in the Turkish Cup final, Osimhen now has 35 goals in 39 matches for Galatasaray across all competitions, setting a new club record for most goals scored in a single season by a foreign player.

The previous record of 34 goals, held by Brazilian striker Mario Jardel since 2001, has officially been broken.

In the Turkish Cup campaign alone, Osimhen contributed five goals and one assist, highlighting his influence not just in the league but in knockout football as well.

The Nigerian forward’s ability to deliver in crucial moments has made him a fan favourite and an unstoppable force in Turkish football.

Super Lig title still up for grabs

Osimhen’s fantastic form is also helping Galatasaray in the Super Lig, where the club currently sits six points clear at the top of the table with just a few games remaining.

Galatasaray players celebrate with their fans after winning the Turkish Cup. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old leads the league’s Golden Boot race with 24 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances.

With the Turkish Cup now secured, the focus turns to completing the domestic double, a feat that would cement Galatasaray’s dominance and Osimhen’s legacy in just his first year.

The Nigerian striker is proving to be a game-changer, not just for Galatasaray but for Turkish football as a whole.

As Galatasaray pushes toward the finish line, all eyes will remain on Osimhen, whose future is still not sorted as Napoli pushes to push him out to the highest bidder in the summer.

Galatasaray given condition to sign Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray have been told to exercise caution in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen as paying the €75 million release clause would only be worthy on one condition.

Osimhen is nearing the end of his season-long loan spell in Turkey, and as of this moment, he will return to Napoli to re-evaluate his options ahead of a permanent move.

Top European clubs including Manchester United, Juventus, are interested in signing him, and Galatasaray have also expressed interest in him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng