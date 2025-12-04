Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera after the win over Brentford

Arsenal continued their impressive run with a 2-0 win over Brentford, but suffered casualties during the match

Rice and Mosquera add to a worrying, growing list of injured players for the team as they battle for the league title

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided worrying injury updates after the team suffered two casualties during their 2-0 win over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka scored in either half to give Arsenal the victory and maintain their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The win was important for Arsenal after Manchester City survived a crazy fight back from Fulham to win 5-4 on Tuesday and closed the gap to two points.

Arsenal’s win was not without blemish as they lost two players to injury, a situation which could impact their title challenge this season.

Declan Rice and centre-back Cristhian Mosquera had to come off injured, adding to the club’s injury concerns as they enter a busy festive run.

Arteta's update on Rice and Mosquera

Mikel Arteta did not sound positive when speaking about the injuries that forced Mosquera and Rice off during their win over Brentford.

“Yes, obviously it's never good news, Declan [Rice] had to come off, we don't know, we'll have to see tomorrow what he’s got. [Cristhian] Mosquera is the other one that is out, obviously we have big Gabi and Willy [Saliba] out as well, so we have to adapt, it's been a theme this season,” he told Arsenal . com .

The manager took comfort in the fact that players returning from injury did not look out of place in the team, which would help them cope with the new injuries.

“When I look at the players that haven't been playing much, for example, Ben White, the performance that he had. Martin [Odegaard] has been out, and he puts 96 minutes under his belt straight away,” he added.

“Noni, the same, Viktor [Gyokeres] is coming, and now he's getting some minutes as well. So I'm very pleased to see that.”

According to London Evening Standard, Rice and Mosquera join William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus on the injury list.

There is no time to dwell on the sad news as Arsenal prepares to face Aston Villa, managed by former boss Unai Emery, who is on a run of six-game winning streak.

The Villans have derailed Arsenal’s title quest in recent seasons, and Mikel Arteta must be wary of suffering another costly defeat against them.

Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal for title

Legit.ng reported that Arsene Wenger backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title after tagging them as the best team in the world ahead of world champions Chelsea and PSG.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League title since Wenger led the team to the 2003/04 title win, unbeaten, the famous Invincibles.

