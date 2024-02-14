Super Eagles player Sadiq Umar has also drummed support for his colleague Alex Iwobi

The Real Sociedad star also lashed out at online trolls dragging him over the Super Eagles' defeat despite not being a part of his squad

Sadiq Umar, who missed the AFCON tournament owing to injury, has since stirred reactions with his latest comment

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar is the latest Nigerian footballer to react to the viral cyberbullying against his colleague Alex Iwobi after the AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Iwobi has been repeatedly dragged online over Nigeria's defeat to Cote d'Ivoire at the AFCON tournament.

Sodiq Umar reacts as Nigerians drag him over AFCON defeat. Credit: @sadiq.umar19 @ng_supereagles

Source: Instagram

Sadiq Umar fires back at trolls

Like Iwobi, Sadiq, who was not a part of the national team, appeared to have been criticised online for the Super Eagles' performance throughout the tournament.

In a post on his Instastories, Sadiq warned trolls not to come for him as he was not Iwobi. He added that he would insult anyone who dragged him online.

The striker also bashed those criticising Iwobi as he wrote:

"I no even play you con dey insult me abeg oo, me I no be Iwobi, I go insult person papa with him mama join. Yes I be dat topical Hausa boy abi u see fear for my eyes. Pushing someone into depression and mental breakdown. Yet you want life to be better for you, e no fit better for una. Vagabonds.'

See a screenshot of his Instagram post below:

Sadiq Umar, who plays for Real Sociedad, missed the AFCON tournament due to injury.

Netizens react to Sadiq Umar's post

See some of the comments below:

iizzyyprince:

"This one is not a preacher of love .. I love it! Man up and give them back as e dey hot. Ndi ala."

talktoshe_ng:

"That’s the spirit."

topman_tech:

"Yeah at this juncture, i support the players talking back. Tit for that. Players have emotions too and they all gave their best. Who doesn’t want to win?"

flourishingmira1:

"I support you my brother give it to them hot hot."

mheenarh__:

"Na who fit una be this."

