Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar caught the attention of the spectators after a friendly match against Barau FC in Kaduna on Tuesday, June 18

The 28-year-old broke into Eric Chelle's 23-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe last March

The Partizan star is regarded as one of the most loved Northern players playing in the men's senior national team after Ahmed Musa

Sadiq Umar has joined the growing list of Super Eagles players spending their holidays in Nigeria after the 2024/25 season.

Umar, popularly known as Jololo, had a frustrating half-season with Real Sociedad before being loaned to Valencia.

The lanky forward got off to a decent start, scoring a backheel against Osasuna, which resulted in a 3-3 draw and won La Liga's Goal of the Month award in March.

Umar Sadiq of Nigeria in action, during the International Friendly match against Saudi Arabia at Estadio Municipal de Portimao in Portimao, Portugal. Photo by: MB Media.

The former AS Roma player received a late call-up from coach Eric Chelle for the crucial matches against Zimbabwe and Rwanda in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches, per CAF.

The 28-year-old was an used substitute during the crucial matches World Cup qualifiers as Tolu Arokodare was fielded ahead of the experienced forward, with Nigeria securing a win and a draw.

Super Eagles' coach failed to invite the Rio Olympic bronze medallist for the Unity Cup and the international friendly against Russia.

Umar gets loud ovation in Kaduna

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar is using the holidays to reconnect with his roots and train with his boyhood club Kusa Boys at the Minister's Field in Unguwar Kanawa, Kaduna.

In a post on X, the Valencia forward featured in a friendly between Barau FC and Kaduna Professionals on Monday, June 16.

The Kaduna professionals boast of players like Rabiu Ibrahim (Slovakia), Billy Auta (Cyprus), Abdullahi Suleiman (Sweden), Faisal Sani (Oman), Antony Lokosa (Serbia), Innocent Bonkey (France), Yusuf Musa (Croatia), and Tijjani Muhammad (England).

Umar and the loads of foreign football stars thrilled the spectators at the Mahaha Sports Complex, Sharada United Field.

After the match, excited fans mobbed the Super Eagles star and took pictures with him despite the presence of security.

One of his friends was seen clearing the road for the 28-year-old so he could gain access to his vehicle.

Sadiq Umar has scored a total of five goals in 16 matches, guiding Los Che out of relegation and finishing 12th position in the 2024/25 La Liga season per Transfermarkt.

Umar Sadiq of Valencia CF runs with the ball during the LaLiga match against Athletic Club at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, Spain.(Photo by: Aitor Alcalde Colomer.

Legit.ng compiled reactions from concerned fans. Read them below:

CGPA ACTIVIST said:

"Kante can never stand this drama."

Olufemi Arojojoye wrote:

"To be sincere, he's too casual with his life here o o o 🚶🚶🚶."

Elorm Trybes Jnr added:

"Florence Funmi Aina Africans show love in always a special way . Funny and beautiful ❤️😊."

Umar wins award in Spain

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles player Umar Sadiq achieved a remarkable feat in Spain by winning La Liga’s Goal of the Month.

The 28-year-old scored an equaliser in the 88th minute with a backheel against Osasuna, helping the match end in a 3-3 draw.

The former Partizan player beat Diego Garcia's overhead kick for CD Leganes against Getafe CF and Andrei Rațiu's long-range shot for Rayo Vallecano against Sevilla FC per La Liga.

