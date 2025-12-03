Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City were poor in the backline during their 5-4 victory over Fulham

The Spaniard interacted with journalists after the tension-soaked Premier League fixture at the packed Craven Cottage

Erling Haaland registered his 100th Premier League goal during the encounter, while Samuel Chukwueze grabbed a brace for the home team

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted following his side's 4-5 away win against Fulham in an exciting English Premier League fixture.

It was a whirlwind of entertainment, chaos and tension-soaked encounter as City were forced to battle against a spirited Fulham comeback.

Many had thought the game was already put to bed as Erling Haaland set an unprecedented record, while Phil Foden continued with his sparkling form.

It took just 17 minutes before Haaland opened the scoring to register his 100th Premier League goal, to become the fastest player to reach the century.

Tijjani Reijnders later made it two; Foden added City’s third – seemingly putting the contest beyond doubt, per Yahoo Sports.

However, a determined Fulham responded with Emile Smith Rowe’s header, reducing the deficit and energising the Craven Cottage crowd.

Foden struck again in the 48th minute, and then it was Jeremy Doku, who extended Manchester City's lead to 5-1, after his effort was deflected in.

But the host mounted a late comeback, with Nigerian international Alex Iwobi finding the back of the net before a double from Samuel Chukwueze to make it 5-4.

The home fans the Craven Cottage roared for an equaliser, charging their players upfront in the final minutes, but a desperate late clearance from Josko Gvardiol prevented the visitors from dropping points.

Speaking with journalists after the game, Guardiola said via One Football:

"I know you’re going to ask what happened – I don’t have an answer! It’s the Premier League, right? Football is emotions.

"All the goals were bad defending on the edge, we went so deep to defend these crosses, we have to occupy the spaces better. But we made incredibly good things, against how difficult that team is.

"Scoring the goals we scored, with quality, the way we defended – but after, Erling [Haaland] had chance to make it 6-3, a minute later 5-4!

"When that happens, it’s a question of surviving. Don’t ask me how, the players don’t know either, you need luck – and at the end we take it!"

"At 5-1, you [the journalists] start to write articles for tomorrow, ‘MANCHESTER CITY IS BACK’, these kind of things. And after, into the trash, and start again!"

