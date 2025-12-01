Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has named the best club in the World currently in the ongoing football season

French manager Arsene Wenger has named the best club in the world.

The 76-year-old made this verdict in his role as FIFA’s Head of Global Football Development.

Wenger has coached Nancy, Monaco, Nagoya Grampus Eight, and Arsenal over his 34-year managerial career.

Arsene Wenger during Day 2 of the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. Photo by: Franco Arland - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Wenger confirms Arsenal as the best team

Arsene Wenger has named Arsenal the current best team in the World.

According to HITC, the former Monaco coach stressed that the English team does not need his current service as they are doing fine both in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

The 76-year-old explained that he is one of the biggest supporters of the Gunners. Wenger said:

"They don’t need me, but I’m a big supporter. Of course, they are currently the best coach in the world."

Wenger won three Premier League titles (1997/18, 2001/02 and 2003/04), seven FA Cup titles, and seven FA Charity/Community Shield titles.

He led the Gunners to the 2006 UEFA Champions League final, but lost to Barcelona 2-1 in the final.

Meanwhile, Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League with 30 points after 13 games. The London club also defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 to move to the top of their group in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsene Wenger during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly SC and Inter Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react

Jerome Ricure said:

"If you want to reach the finals in both competitions & become successful then - Do Not "over play" your players. Give each player a fair chance to lift their game & spirit.

"It's imperative that the team remains fit & injuries are being kept to a bare minimum - last but not least, don't go counting your chickens before they hatch.

"All the very best Mikel Arteta & Gunner team 💯💪."

Kim Toft Johannsen wrote:

"A great man, so important for football in general 🙌."

Margaret Ukwu added:

"Let’s get through December first. I’m used to December heartbreak 🥺."

Ebune Ayenuwa said:

"The English Premier League title for Arsenal will come true this season."

According to Opta Analyst, a supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after 13 rounds of matches in the English top division.

Arsenal remains top of the table and the overwhelming favourite to win the title with a 78.69% chance of winning despite their shabby performance against 10-man Chelsea.

Guardiola insists the season just begun

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola said his side will chase Arsenal at the top of the table after the international break.

The Spanish coach explained that Arsenal are currently one of the best teams in the world but his team will no longer drop points.

Source: Legit.ng