Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino has shared his thoughts after his team defeated relegation-threatened Fiorentina

Odilon Kossounou and Ademola Lookman scored to give the Bergamo-based side the crucial victory at home

The 2024 African Footballer of the Year has now scored in consecutive matches under the new manager

Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino has shared his thoughts about his team’s 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened ACF Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A.

Palladino has turned Atalanta’s fortune around after taking over the Bergamo-based club after former head coach Ivan Juric was dismissed because of poor results.

The Italian manager lost his first match to Serie A champions Napoli, but bounced back with two consecutive wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and Fiorentina.

Atalanta defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 at the Deutsche Bank Park in the UEFA Champions League, before the 2-0 win over Fiorentina in Bergamo.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman, who wanted out of the club in the summer transfer window, appears to be back in form after scoring in both victories.

Lookman and Juric clashed before the manager’s dismissal, but he seems to be on good terms with the new manager after only a few weeks together.

According to Transfermarkt, the goal was Lookman’s third goal this season, the second in the league, having previously scored against AC Milan under Juric.

Palladino reacts to Atalanta’s win

Atalanta boss Raffaele Palladino has spoken after his team picked up consecutive wins in just his third match in charge of the 2024 Europa League winners.

The players have become rejuvenated under the Italian manager, but he admitted that he has not performed any magic and that the players stepped up.

“The credit is down to the lads, I simply brought my ideas and tactical principles,” he said as quoted by Football Italia.

"When there is a change of coach, inevitably, the mood in the group isn’t the best, so I tried to create a dialogue, even friendship, and showed every player they had responsibility.

“I spoke to everyone, but if there wasn’t already a strong group here, I wouldn’t have seen such a quick response.”

He added that he took advantage of an existing DNA and spirit in the players, and he only gave identity to a group of players, which is very courageous.

“I don’t have a magic wand; I just tried to give an identity to this team. The lads all feel fully involved, and I like that spirit. This is the mentality and the DNA of Atalanta that I want to see,” he added.

“We took risks today, but I appreciated the courage of the squad.”

Lookman’s form is great news for Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, during which Palladino will be without his attacker for about a month, ; depending on how far the Super Eagles go.

