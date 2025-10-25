Alex Iwobi has made history as the first Nigerian footballer to make 300 Premier League appearances

The Super Eagles midfielder joins an elite list of only five African players to reach the milestone

Iwobi’s consistency across Arsenal, Everton, and Fulham cements his place among Africa’s EPL greats

Alex Iwobi has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Nigerian footballer to make 300 appearances in the Premier League.

The Super Eagles midfielder reached the landmark during Fulham’s sad loss to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Alex Iwobi has become the first Nigerian footballer to make 300 appearances in the Premier League. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Iwobi made his Premier League debut for Arsenal in October 2015 against Swansea City, beginning a journey that has spanned nearly a decade of top-flight football.

Since then, the 29-year-old midfielder has represented three English clubs, Arsenal, Everton, and now Fulham, along the way.

During his time at Arsenal, the Super Eagles midfielder made 100 league appearances before moving to Everton, where he featured 123 times.

Now at Fulham, Iwobi’s appearance against Newcastle was his 77th for the West London club.

Across 299 matches before the game, Iwobi recorded 32 goals and 37 assists, contributing to 69 goal involvements, a record that underscores his impact as both a creator and a scorer.

African players with most EPL appearances

Iwobi’s achievement places him among the top five African players with the most Premier League appearances, joining legendary names such as Kolo Toure (353), Mohamed Salah (309), Wilfried Zaha (305), and Jordan Ayew (305), per One Football.

Alex Iwobi has joined Mo Salah and Kolo Toure in the prestigious list of top Africans with the most appearances in the EPL. Photo by Alex Dodd

The Nigerian playmaker’s consistency and longevity in England’s top flight stand out, particularly considering the intense competition and physical demands of the league.

Unlike many of his contemporaries, like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, and Mikel Obi, who shone briefly before fading, Iwobi’s adaptability, playing across midfield, on the wings, or behind the striker, has kept him relevant across three different clubs and under multiple managers.

His milestone also highlights Nigeria’s growing legacy in the Premier League, with stars like Kanu, Okocha, and Mikel Obi previously paving the way.

Yet, none have managed to sustain the same level of consistent appearances as Iwobi, making his achievement even more remarkable.

Late drama at St James’ Park

Despite Iwobi’s personal milestone, the day ended in disappointment for Fulham as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United, BBC reports.

The Cottagers had fought back through Sasa Lukic’s equaliser after Jacob Murphy opened the scoring for the Magpies.

Raul Jimenez nearly gave Fulham the lead when his volley crashed off the crossbar, but Bruno Guimaraes struck late in the 90th minute to seal the win for Newcastle.

Fulham’s loss marked their fourth consecutive defeat, deepening concerns for manager Marco Silva’s side.

Still, Iwobi’s 300th Premier League appearance stands as a proud moment for both him and Nigerian football.

