Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist as Fulham beat Tottenham 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday

The Nigerian winger has produced his second consecutive assist for The Cottagers, and making his first appearance

The AC Milan place has cemented his place in Eric Chelle's list ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has delivered an outstanding performance as Fulham beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Saturday night, November 29.

The Nigerian international provided an assist for the Netherlands Kenny Tete in the fourth minute of the encounter.

Two minutes later, Harry Wilson increased the lead of the visitors, following an assist from Josh King.

Samuel Chukwueze during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Chukwueze almost increased the goal tally in the 11th minute but was denied by the woodwork.

The former Villarreal star created two chances, made six touches in the Spurs box, and had 2 completed take-ons in the first half, per Livescore.

Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus reduced the deficit for the home team in the 59th but was not enough to secure a point for Spurs.

Chukwueze registered his first assist against Sunderland just 24 minutes after coming on, delivering a square pass to Mexican forward Raúl Jiménez, who scored the winning goal, per Sky Sports.

Chukwueze sends message to Chelle

Samuel Chukwueze has sent a strong message to Eric Chelle with his brilliant performance since joining Fulham ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 28-year-old announced his resurgence after replacing suspended Ademola Lookman during the final qualifying match against Benin Republic in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, last October.

The former Villareal star provided two assists for Victor Osimhen as the Super Eagles dismantled the Cheetahs 4-0.

Eric Chelle and Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

Chukwueze featured in Nigeria's 4-1 win against Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff semifinal, and their 4-3 defeat via penalty shootout in the final.

The Super Eagles has shifted attention to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)scheduled for December 21 to January 18, 2026.

With his recent form, it would be difficult for Eric Chelle to ignore the winger in his provisional squad yet to be released.

Fans react

@victorioussegun said:

"If Samuel Chukwueze had played like the way he is doing now against Spurs, Nigeria's place in 2026 World Cup would have been guaranteed. Same with Lookman."

@digit_sport wrote:

"Samuel Chukwueze racks up another assist, this one inside just 4 minutes for Fulham against Tottenham. Back-to-back assists now for the in-form winger. Putting the premium league on notice!🇳🇬🦅🔥"

@Believersmind07 added:

"Bro is doing everything to make the Afcon list lol 😂 first lookman , next you I love this."

Chelle yet to submit Super Eagles AFCON squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has yet to submit his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to the Nigeria Football Federation.

According to CAF, participating countries must submit their final 23-man squad list on December 11, 10 days before the opening match of the tournament.

