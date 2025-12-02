Emmanuel Amuneke believes Nigeria can redeem itself and win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The former Barcelona star insists the Super Eagles must confront the decline in standards after their recent World Cup woes

Nigeria heads into AFCON 2025 with a talented squad aiming to win a fourth continental crown

Nigeria may have missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but former Barcelona star Emmanuel Amuneke is confident the Super Eagles can rise again, starting with the Africa Cup of Nations.

The ex-international says Eric Chelle’s team has what it takes to reclaim its place at the top of African football and even go all the way in Morocco.

The Super Eagles endured a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign despite fielding one of the most valuable squads on the continent.

Drawn in a group with Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Rwanda, and Benin Republic, Nigeria struggled for consistency and ultimately lost the automatic ticket to South Africa.

Their last chance came via the playoffs, but defeat to the DR Congo on penalties ended their hopes.

It marked a second consecutive failure to qualify for football’s biggest event, after also missing out on Qatar 2022.

Amunuke backs Nigeria to win AFCON

With AFCON 2025 now just weeks away, Amuneke believes Nigeria has every opportunity to fix its image and compete for the title. But he insists the journey back to the top begins with honesty.

“We can redeem ourselves, but first we have to be honest with ourselves about what went wrong and how we can solve the problems.

“The truth is that the standard of Nigerian football has gone down, and we need to understand why because it is very critical,” Amenuke told Footy-Africa.

The former winger was a key figure in Nigeria’s 1994 AFCON-winning team, and his words carry weight among fans.

According to the former Barcelona star, the 2025 tournament is a perfect chance to restore belief and re-establish Nigeria as a dominant force in African football.

How Nigeria can go all the way

Despite the recent setbacks, Amuneke remains optimistic about Nigeria’s chances in Morocco.

The former Barcelona star believes the Nigerian squad has the talent to challenge any team, as long as the preparation is right.

“The Super Eagles can win in Morocco, but every nation going to Morocco also wants to win, so it depends on our level of preparation and how ready we are to compete with the rest of the continent,” Amuneke concluded.

As seen on CAF Online, Nigeria has been drawn into Group B alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda. As silver medallists from the previous edition, expectations are high.

The team, led by Eric Chelle, features big names like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Stanley Nwabali, and Alex Iwobi, all players capable of delivering game-changing moments.

Nigeria eyes a fourth continental title

Amuneke’s confidence reflects the mood of many Nigerians who believe the Super Eagles have underperformed in recent years.

With AFCON around the corner and a talented squad ready to fight, the mission is clear, and it is to restore Nigeria’s pride and aim for a fourth continental title.

For Amuneke, the formula is to winning is to recognise the mistakes, prepare better, and trust the players to deliver. And if things align, Nigeria could be celebrating once again in Morocco.

