Atalanta Take Decision on Super Eagles Star Ademola Lookman Ahead of AFCON 2025

Ademola Lookman will be released for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations as Nigeria chase their third continental title

The Nigerian international will feature in Atalanta's league game against Cagliari before being released to the NFF

The Super Eagles will take on Egypt in a friendly on December 14, which makes Lookman doubtful for the encounter

Italian side Atalanta have taken a position on Nigerian international Ademola Lookman ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Uganda and Tunisia at the tournament billed to start on December 21 and run through January 18.

Nigeria will hope to go a notch further, having finished the last edition of the tournament as runners-up following their loss to hosts Ivory Coast in the final.

Atalanta will release Ademola Lookman for AFCON 2025. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Eric Chelle, who was Nigeria's outstanding player at the last AFCON, is expected to lead the team in their quest for a fourth continental title, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

Reports have it that Atalanta will release the 28-year-old to the NFF after their league game against Cagliari on December 13.

This timeline makes him a major doubt for Nigeria's high-profile friendly against Egypt on December 14.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has stated that the team's camp will open on December 10 in Egypt ahead of their opening match against Tanzania on December 23.

After a troubled start to the season, Lookman seems to have found his form as he scored two goals and provided an assist in his last three matches under new manager Raffaele Palladino.

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, the Super Eagles will be aiming to clinch a fourth AFCON title, having finished as runners-up in the last edition held in Ivory Coast.

Following his UEFA Champions League goal in their victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, Lookman said via All Africa:

"You know, what's happened has happened. A lot's gone on. Some things people know, others they don't.

"Right now is the time to work hard for the team, and we need to win games; that's the most important thing, to get stronger every day.

"That is what I am concentrated on and so is the team, working together every day to get results."

Lookman was Nigeria's top scorer at the last AFCON tournament, grabbing a brace against Cameroon in the second round before scoring the only goal against Angola in the quarterfinal.

Ademola Lookman was on target in Atalanta's win over Frankfurt. Photo: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Eric Chelle will count on the experience of the 2024 CAF Player of the Year as the tactician hopes to lead the Super Eagles to the continental title.

Iwobi tips Nigeria for 2025 AFCON title

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has expressed confidence that Nigeria can win the 2025 AFCON title in Morocco. He said:

"We have the players to do it, we believe we can, we just have to prove it. I would like to speak it into existence, I like to manifest, I want to say Nigeria (will win the AFCON)."

