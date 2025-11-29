Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has denied ever criticising Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle

The former Juventus midfielder clarified that he was only unhappy that a foreign coach was chosen over a Nigerian

Oliseh has further called for unity as Nigeria prepares for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has addressed growing speculation surrounding his supposed criticism of national team head coach Eric Chelle.

Following Nigeria’s painful exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs, several media reports claimed Oliseh had condemned the Nigerian Football Federation’s decision to appoint the Malian manager.

Sunday Oliseh has denied ever criticising Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle. Photo by Mark Meltcalfe

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s World Cup journey ended in heartbreak after a tense 1-1 draw with DR Congo was followed by a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat, BBC reports.

In the emotional aftermath, conversations around the team’s performance and coaching decisions intensified, with Oliseh allegedly quoted as questioning Chelle’s appointment.

Seeking to put the controversy to rest, Oliseh took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that his comments were misinterpreted.

He stressed that his remarks were never intended as a personal slight against Chelle but rather a broader concern about Nigeria’s tendency to overlook local coaching talent.

Oliseh addresses comments about Chelle

In his clarification, Oliseh made it clear that he had no issues with Chelle’s work ethic or tactical decisions.

Instead, the former Juventus midfielder’s disappointment stemmed from the fact that Nigeria opted for a foreign coach when, in his view, qualified local coaches were available.

“Correction please, I didn’t criticise the coach, watch the clip again,” Oliseh wrote.

“I was unhappy he was appointed instead of a qualified Nigerian, but so far he (Chelle) has done relatively well. Let’s call a spade a spade!”

The Super Eagles legend added that Chelle has shown promise with the team since taking charge, despite the World Cup setback.

His acknowledgement of Chelle’s contributions suggests a desire to quell tension and avoid unnecessary division in the football community.

Eric Chelle guided Nigeria to the World Cup playoff final but lost the ticket to DR Congo. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

This incident is not the first time discussions about foreign versus local coaches have surfaced in Nigerian football.

Oliseh himself once managed the Super Eagles and has consistently advocated for more trust in homegrown coaches, arguing that Nigerian managers understand both the culture and player dynamics more intimately.

Focus shifts to AFCON 2025

With the World Cup dream now postponed, the Super Eagles have quickly refocused on their next major challenge, which is the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

As seen on CAF Online, Nigeria has been drawn into Group C, alongside Uganda, Tunisia, and Tanzania, as Chelle’s team pushes for a fourth continental title.

As Chelle prepares to steer Nigeria into this crucial phase, unity will be essential. Oliseh’s clarification may help ease external pressure and redirect attention back to the pitch, where the Super Eagles must rebuild confidence and momentum.

Chelle yet to submit AFCON squad

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has yet to submit his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to the Nigeria Football Federation.

AFCON 2025 is less than 30 days away, and the manager is expected to have submitted his provisional squad of 55 players, from which he will draw his final squad for the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng