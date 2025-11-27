Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has set an unwanted record against Arsenal in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League

The Bavarians lost 3-1 to the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, November 26

Goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli ensured the Gunners remain on top of the log, while Munich dropped to third place

England captain Harry Kane has set an unwanted record in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, November 26.

Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 3-1 to end the unbeaten run of the German club at the Emirates Stadium.

The Bavarians started the match top of the UCL table, with a superior goal difference (+3) against the Gunners, with both teams having won four matches out of four.

Arsenal took the lead in the 22nd minute after Jurrien Timber headed home Bukayo Saka's corner with goalkeeper Neuer failing to intercept.

Ten minutes later, 17-year-old Lennart Karl equalised for the German giants, beating David Raya following an assist from Michael Olise. Karl's goal is the first Arsenal has conceded in the UCL group stage since Mikel Arteta became manager.

Noni Madueke scored the Gunners' second goal in the 69th minute following the combination from substitutes Martinelli and Riccardo Calafiori, providing an assist for the former Chelsea winger.

In the 77th minute, substitute Martinelli scored the winning goal for the home team, beating Manuel Neuer to the ball and racing clear to finish into an empty net, following an assist from Madueke, per Sky Sports.

Harry Kane fails to register a shot

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane failed to register a single shot in 90 minutes against Arsenal.

According to OptaJoe, this is the first time the 32-year-old has recorded such a statistic since the beginning of his professional career.

The former Tottenham striker entered the match with 29 goals in 23 games this season for both club and country.

Kane also holds the record for the most goals scored in the North London derby, achieved during his 11-year spell with Tottenham, per UK Guardian.

Fans react

@FrakkJason47117 said:

"Arsenal didn't just 'marshal' Harry Kane for 90 minutes, they made him a very expensive spectator. Even the ball seemed to be avoiding him."

@iamAbode wrote:

"To keep Harry Kane on the pitch for 90 minutes without even a single attempt is no small achievement.

"They completely shut him out and controlled the spaces he usually thrives in. Solid defensive work."

@Cognonimous added:

"Saliba and Mosquera followed him like security guards. Even when he dropped deep, Saliba was right there with him like a trusted friend. He couldn’t breathe. 😭."

@OluwasegunSam said:

"There's was a particular play in the second half where Mosquera literally chased Kane back to his own box 😄 to ensure he didn't receive the ball and turn."

