French manager Arsene Wenger believes only two teams are capable of stopping Arsenal this season in the UEFA Champions League

The Gunners thrashed Slavia Praha 3-0 in Prague on matchday four to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament

England international Bukayo Saka opened the scoring from the spot before Mikel Merino scored a brace

Arsene Wenger has made his position known about the teams that can stop English Premier League giants in the UEFA Champions League

The Gunners recorded their eighth consecutive wins with a clean sheet after beating Slavia Praha 3-0 at the Fortuna Arena on Tuesday night, November 4.

In the 32nd minute, Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for the Gunners from the penalty spot, becoming the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive away matches in the Champions League.

Bukayo Saka scores for Arsenal during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match against Slavia Praha in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo by: Gabriel Kuchta.

Source: Getty Images

Spain international Mikel Merino scored a brace for the EPL giants after coach Mikel Arteta converted him into a striker in the absence of Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal are currently second on the UEFA Champions League table, with a maximum 12 points, as Bayern Munich returned to the summit of the table after beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1, per BBC.

The Spanish coach handed a debut to 15-year-old attacker Max Dowman, making the Englishman the youngest player to make an appearance in the UEFA Champions League, surpassing Youssoufa Moukoko.

Wenger names clubs that can beat Arsenal

Former Monaco coach Arsene Wenger believes Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are the only teams threatening Arsenal's chances of winning the UEFA Champions League this season.

According to Metro UK, the 76-year-old said Real Madrid also poses a threat, but they will not be able to get a shot at the title this season. He said:

Arsene Wenger during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Photo by: Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

"I would say Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain can win the Champions League this season, outside England (Arsenal).

"One of the other teams of course, could be Real Madrid but Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, no one wonders in their league they will win their championship."

Wenger went ahead to predict the winners of the Ligue 1 and Bundesliga this season. He said:

"Paris Saint-Germain will win the championship in France and Bayern have nearly already nearly won the championship in Germany, so their season of course will be in Europe.

"They will have to fight against the five teams in the Premier League, that will be very interesting.

"Paris Saint-Germain at the moment are not at their best, Real Madrid at Liverpool are fighting to be their best, then Bayern are in full power."

Arsene Wenger led Arsenal to win three Premier League titles, 7 FA Cup titles, seven Community Shield titles and finished second place in the UEFA Champions League.

Saka creates history

Legit.ng earlier reported that England international Bukayo Saka is on the verge of cementing his status as one of Arsenal’s greatest players if he continues his remarkable form.

The 24-year-old is the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive away appearances in the UEFA Champions League, against PSV, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Praha.

