Chelsea vs Arsenal is already gathering momentum as both teams clash in a massive fixture on Sunday, November 30

A mysterious cat called 'Nimbus' has predicted the winner of the showdown billed for packed Stamford Bridge

The Gunners have the chance to open up a significant lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win

Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, with the Blues aiming to close the gap on the table-toppers to three points.

The London rivals head into a titanic clash off the back of stellar midweek victories over very strong European teams.

Victory for Mikel Arteta's side will see the Gunners open a significant lead on the log, but they face a very formidable Chelsea side.

Chelsea vs Arsenal is slated for Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 30.

The Blues had a sensational week, producing an incredible 3-0 win over Spanish giants Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

On the other hand, Arsenal were once again convincing in their 3–1 win over the previously unbeaten Bayern Munich.

Arsenal to beat Chelsea?

Ahead of the clash, a famous feline, Nimbus, has predicted the winner of the showdown, leaving fans with mixed reactions.

The "Oracle Whiskers" is a very strong European for predicting football matches and was accurate with that of the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG.

On a dining table, three bowls were placed metres away from the feline, each labelled Chelsea - Draw - Arsenal.

Footage showed the moment the cat walked to the one labelled Arsenal and fed itself from it, predicting victory for the visiting team.

Its prediction has left fans with mixed reactions in the comment section.

sonterkaka said:

"Thank God you chose Arsenal to win. Now Chelsea can win in peace, not like it mattered anyway."

leboss101 added:

"I have been hoping and praying the Silly Cat will Pick Arsenal , now I am confident Chelsea will win."

hasannagoor wrote:

"Good. Because whatever that cat choose it is the opposite. She choose Barcelona over Chelsea lol."

iam_stephensmart said:

"Okay you want to try this again. I will cme back to this comment again when Chelsea wins.

prince_abegunde posited:

"After all the other day the cat eat from Barca and Barca lose so am not surprised."

Arteta admits strong Chelsea side

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that Chelsea is a very strong side, saying the Blues deserve all the positive results they are getting right now. Ahead of the showdown, the Gunners boss said via Metro:

"I think we are all there, and they are there because they fully deserve what they have done in the last few years.

"I think the squad that they assembled, the numbers that they have, the quality that they have, the number of coaches they have it makes sense that what is happening there is very, very positive and they deserve to be there."

Mikel Arteta has predicted a tough Chelsea vs Arsenal clash.

Viktor Gyokeres doubtful

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel Arteta is doubtful over the availability of Viktor Gyokeres for the trip against 2025 FIFA Club World Cup champions Chelsea.

The former Barcelona star said the former Sporting Lisbon player will undergo another scan to determine his status before an announcement is made.

