FIFA two-club rule will prevent Super Eagles star Christantus Uche from leaving Crystal Palace mid-season

The Nigerian midfielder has made just seven appearances since joining the Eagles on loan from Getafe

The only possible exit for Uche is a return to Getafe, pending loan contract clauses

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche faces an unexpected hurdle in his quest for more playing time in the Premier League.

Since joining Crystal Palace from Getafe in the summer of 2025, the 22-year-old has struggled to secure minutes under manager Oliver Glasner, making just seven appearances across all competitions.

Reports have suggested interest from Bundesliga clubs keen on acquiring the Nigerian star in January. However, FIFA’s two-club rule has effectively blocked any mid-season move, The Standard reports.

The rule states that while a player may be registered with three clubs in a season, he can only play official matches for two.

As Uche has already represented Getafe and Crystal Palace this season, the Super Eagles midfielder cannot feature for another club until the next season, limiting his transfer options.

Loan challenges and playing time woes

Uche’s time in England has been far from ideal as the midfielder joined Crystal Palace on a loan deal with a mandatory €20 million purchase clause, but his opportunities have been limited.

The 22-year-old star has not started a Premier League game this season, played minimal minutes in the Conference League, and even featured for the Under-21 squad to maintain fitness.

The clause obliges Palace to make his move permanent only if he starts ten league games, meaning his lack of playing time puts the transfer in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, teammate Pino has gradually adapted to life in the Premier League, highlighting the contrast in opportunities between the two summer signings.

Only a return to Getafe remains viable

With Bundesliga interest thwarted, the only potential exit for Uche is a return to Spanish side Getafe, contingent on the loan agreement including a break clause.

Trinuba reports that Getafe officials are closely monitoring his situation, concerned that the young Nigerian may head back to La Liga instead of completing a permanent move to Palace.

Since the departure of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, Palace aimed to strengthen their attacking options with Uche and Pino.

While Pino has started finding form, Uche remains on the periphery, forced to navigate a frustrating first half of the season under Glasner’s management.

For now, Uche will have to remain patient at Selhurst Park, focusing on seizing opportunities whenever they arise while abiding by FIFA regulations.

His performances in training and the limited minutes he receives could prove crucial in convincing Palace to make his move permanent or pave the way for a potential return to Getafe in January.

