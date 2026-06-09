FIFA has confirmed CAF Referee of the Year Omar Abdulkadir Artan will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being denied entry into the United States.

The Somali official had previously been cleared by FIFA and was expected to officiate at the tournament.

His exclusion adds to a growing list of visa and travel complications affecting participants ahead of the World Cup.

The build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been overshadowed by fresh controversy after FIFA confirmed that Africa’s top-ranked referee, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, will not take part in the tournament after being denied entry into the United States.

Artan, a highly respected Somali match official and CAF Referee of the Year for 2025, had been selected among the officials for football’s biggest competition and was expected to officiate matches during the tournament.

Referee Omar Artan during the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup match between Panama and Korea in Chile. Photo by Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

However, after arriving in Miami following a journey that began in Kenya and included a stopover in Turkey, the 34-year-old was reportedly refused entry and sent back despite travelling with a diplomatic passport.

The development sparked concern across African football circles, particularly because FIFA had earlier indicated that the official’s visa issues had been resolved.

FIFA confirms Artan's World Cup exclusion

The uncertainty surrounding Artan’s status ended after FIFA reportedly confirmed that the Somali referee would not be able to participate in the World Cup.

According to respected journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, FIFA said:

"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," Osasuo reported.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present."

"In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."

The statement effectively confirmed that Artan's World Cup journey is over before it even began, despite earlier efforts to resolve the matter.

Earlier assurances proved insufficient

According to reports from Daily Mail, Artan travelled using a diplomatic passport facilitated by the Somali Embassy in Nairobi to help overcome potential visa obstacles.

The referee left Kenya, transited through Turkey and landed in Miami expecting to join fellow match officials ahead of the tournament.

Instead, he was denied entry into the country and placed on a return flight.

The decision came as a surprise because FIFA had previously assured stakeholders that the official’s travel concerns had been settled.

“FIFA had last week confirmed that Artan's visa situation had been 'fully resolved and he will now be available to officiate at the FIFA World Cup',” the Daily Mail reported.

That assurance ultimately proved insufficient after immigration authorities refused him admission into the host country.

Africa's leading referee

Artan’s appointment for the World Cup was regarded as a major milestone for both Somalia and African football.

In November, he was recognised as the continent’s best referee at the CAF Awards following a series of impressive performances across international competitions.

His rise has been particularly noteworthy given the challenges faced by football infrastructure and development programmes in Somalia.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan during 2023 AFCON match between Mauritania and Algeria. Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Source: Getty Images

Over recent years, Artan has earned widespread respect for his fitness, consistency and ability to manage high-pressure encounters involving some of Africa’s biggest teams.

His exclusion therefore represents a significant setback, not only for the official himself but also for African representation among the referees selected for the World Cup.

Travel concerns continue to cloud tournament

Artan's case is not an isolated one. As the World Cup approaches, travel and visa complications have emerged as a significant issue for several participating nations and stakeholders.

The United States State Department has become heavily involved in tournament logistics as teams, officials, and media personnel seek entry into the country.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani criticised the situation.

“The denial of visas for journalists from certain countries, or the rejection of a visa for a coach of a team, as well as single-day visas for specific foreign national teams, this is anathema to what this tournament is supposed to be about,” Mamdani said as quoted by Front Office Sports.

The tournament begins in Mexico before concluding on July 19 in New Jersey, with the United States hosting the majority of the matches. Yet several delegations have encountered obstacles.

Iran among countries affected

Iran has experienced some of the most significant difficulties ahead of the competition.

Although players were granted permission to travel, several officials and support staff reportedly struggled to obtain approval.

Iranian football authorities accused authorities of attempting to keep out key administrative personnel.

According to Front Office Sports, a U.S. State Department official defended the government's position.

“The visas necessary for Iran to compete in the World Cup, including for athletes and necessary support staff, have been issued.”

The official added:

“We will not allow the Iranian team to abuse this system to sneak terrorists into the United States under false pretenses.”

The dispute prompted Iran to move its training base to Mexico ahead of the tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shows Donald Trump the World Cup Trophy in the Oval Office. Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Players and journalists also affected

Visa complications have not been limited to referees and federation officials.

Swiss striker Breel Embolo was forced to miss his team's initial departure after his travel authorisation required additional review.

South Africa's national team also experienced delays before eventually receiving clearance to travel.

Meanwhile, journalists covering the World Cup have complained of visa denials and restrictions that could affect their ability to follow teams across host nations.

The International Sports Press Association has already written to FIFA requesting intervention.

Association president Gianni Merlo described the situation as unacceptable.

“There are many cases: Iranian colleagues, African colleagues, some of whom have been given single entries, so if their team goes to play in Canada or Mexico and they follow it, they can no longer return to the States.

“The cases are countless and, I repeat, unacceptable.”

Supercomputer pairs Iran with US

Legit.ng previously reported that statistical projections suggest a possible knockout clash between the United States and Iran at the World Cup.

Opta simulations give both nations a strong chance of progressing from their respective groups, creating the possibility of another politically charged encounter should they meet in the Round of 32.

Source: Legit.ng