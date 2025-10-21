Chrisantus Uche was called up as a replacement for the injured Cyriel Dessers during the last international break

Uche was an unused substitute during Nigeria's matches against Lesotho and Benin in the World Cup qualifiers

The Crystal Palace striker was punished as he returned late to England, missing their game against Bournemouth

Nigerian star Chrisantus Uche has faced punishment at his club after returning late from international duty with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Uche was part of the squad that prosecuted the final two matches of the World Cup qualifiers as Nigeria defeated Lesotho and Benin.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle extended an invitation to the star as a replacement for the injured Cyriel Dessers during the international break.

The former Getafe of Spain striker did not feature in either of the games against Lesotho and Benin, as he was an unused substitute for both matches.

After the game against the Cheetahs at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Uche was billed to return to England immediately.

However, it was gathered that the 22-year-old returned to his base over the weekend and was consequently left out of the Crystal Palace squad against Bournemouth, Sky Sports reports.

It was gathered that he was not in the squad for their clash with Bournemouth due to lateness from the international break

Uche joined Crystal Palace from Getafe in the summer, signing a one-year loan deal for a fee of around €20–22million.

Upon his arrival at the English club, Uche told Palace TV, as per Tribal Football:

"I would say the game is good, but it's not the result we wanted. We tried to put all the work, but it didn't work out, but nevertheless we keep working every day to get it right.

"The fans are good. I heard ‘Uche, Uche’! That's what motivated me more, because for me I play with fans. I play with everybody. Once the fans trust in me, I will give everything 100 percent."

Chelle to name players for Gabon clash

Meanwhile, Uche will be on the standby as Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle prepares the list of players who will prosecute the World Cup play-offs.

The Nigeria Football Federation has unveiled a masterplan in a desperate bid to ensure that the Super Eagles qualify for the 20206 FIFA World Cup.

According to the schedule, the team's camp will open in Rabat on November 9, four days before the massive showdown against Gabon.

Even as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is yet to confirm the exact venues for the fixtures, the NFF has started preparations.

NFF cancels Venezuela, Colombia friendlies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the proposed friendlies against South American sides Venezuela and Colombia have been cancelled.

They were scheduled to take on the South American sides at the next international break, starting with the game against Venezuela on November 14 at Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium and then Colombia at Citi Field in New York on November 18.

