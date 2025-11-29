Chelsea and Arsenal have a highly anticipated match at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 30, 2025

The two London heavyweights are first and second on the Premier League table after 12 rounds of matches

Both teams are coming off the back of big UEFA Champions League wins over Bayern Munich and Barcelona

Chelsea and Arsenal’s highly anticipated match at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 30, 2025, is the biggest match in the Premier League on matchday 13.

The top-of-the-table match between the two London rivals is one every fan across the globe will tune in for because of the importance of the game.

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo set for a midfield battle during Chelsea vs Arsenal.

Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, while Chelsea gained bragging rights over Barcelona with a 3-0 win.

The two teams will go band-for-band; however, the outcome of the match will rely on some players, whether they turn up or have poor performances.

5 players who will decide Chelsea vs Arsenal

1. Moises Caicedo

Chelsea’s Player of the Year last season has started as their best player so far this season and appears to have added goals to his game this year.

His battle with Declan Rice in the heart of the midfield will have a say on the match after both £100 million midfielders delivered top performances against Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

2. Declan Rice

According to Football Transfers, Rice dismissed comparisons between him and the Ecuadorian, claiming that they are players operating in different positions.

The Arsenal man acknowledged that he plays in advanced midfield, while the Chelsea man sits deeper, and this will have a say on their midfield battle on Sunday.

3. Marc Cucurella

The Spanish left-back has gained a reputation for locking up left-wingers when they face off, and proved just how good he is by winning the man-of-the-match award when he faced Lamine Yamal.

Cucurella has faced Bukayo Saka a couple of times with mixed results, and whichever among them comes out on top on Sunday could see his team claim the day.

4. Mikel Merino

Merino has made himself a versatile and reliable option for Mikel Arteta in midfield and as a makeshift striker, where he is likely to play against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Spaniard will have his hands full against Chelsea’s centre-back pair of Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana, and finding a way around them could play to the Gunners’ advantage.

Liam Delap during Chelsea's 3-0 win over Barcelona.

5. Liam Delap

According to Stat Muse, Arsenal has the best defence in Europe this season, and has conceded only six league goals this season, and only one in the Champions League, which came on matchday five against Bayern Munich.

Delap scored his first Champions League goal against Barcelona and will have to be at his dominant best to help the Blues knock down Arsenal’s solid defensive unit.

Honourable mentions: Martin Odegaard, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian.

