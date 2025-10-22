A Super Eagles star has fallen out of favour with his club after playing for Nigeria during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The promising player replaced a Nigerian forward in the last two qualifying series against Lesotho and Benin Republic

The midfielder inspired Nigeria to beat Jamaica in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup in Brentford, London

A Super Eagles player has been dropped to the U21 team of a Premier League team.

Nigeria prosecuted their last World Cup qualifying series against Lesotho (2-1) and Benin Republic (4-0) this October.

The Super Eagles overtook Burkina Faso with 21 points to qualify for the 2026 World Cup playoffs in Morocco. Nigeria will take on Gabon in the first semifinal on November 13.

Uche demoted to U21 side

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche played for Crystal Palace as they lost 5-2 against Stevenage in the EFL U21 trophy on Tuesday night, October 21.

Uche played the first 45 minutes of the exciting encounter before getting substituted.

The former Getafe star was left out in the Eagles' 3-3 draw against Bournemouth over the weekend.

Stevenage got a comfortable win thanks to a Harry Lee own goal, a brace from Phoenix Patterson, and additional goals from Jovan Malcolm and Lewis Orford. George King and Kaden Rodney found the net for Crystal Palace.

Uche almost scored in the first half, but a last-ditch tackle denied him a clear one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper.

Why Uche was left out of Palace squad

Christantus Uche has been an integral member of the Super Eagles since Eric Chelle took over the helm of affairs.

The Nigerian international got a call-up following an injury sustained by forward Cyriel Dessers, five days before their crucial qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

The three-time AFCON winners secured vital wins to secure a playoffs in Morocco next November.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner dropped the midfielder after he arrived late from international duty.

According to We Are Palace, Glasner named Ismaila Sarr, Daichi Kamada, Marc Guehi, Daniel Munoz, and others despite their late arrival.

Uche has made just three senior appearances across all competitions without a goal or assist.

The Super Eagles star joined the Eagles from Getafe on a season-long loan for £17.3 million (₦35 billion), per BBC.

Fans react

Fans of the Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche have advised the player to secure a move outside the English Premier League. Read them below:

@Hmp2million said:

"Just leave the EPL by January before your career gets ruined! He’s even on the verge of missing out of the AFCON now. Na why Boniface dey fear EPL be this."

@bahdu_ wrote:

"It so hurts to see man💔 @CPFC

"I’ve been furious with the coach why sign him if you’re aren’t want to use him at all in the first place bro hardly had mins in their League Cups.

"They actually disrupted his good form of the season he had with @GetafeCF absolutely crazy 🤦🏽‍♂️💔."

