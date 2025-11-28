Victor Osimhen Returns to Galatasaray Training Ahead of Fenerbahce Clash: Video

Victor Osimhen has stepped up his return from injury as he returns to Galatasaray training ahead of Fenerbahce clash

The striker pulled out of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff match against DR Congo with a hamstring injury

Osimhen missed Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Genclerbirligi and the 1-0 loss to Royal USG in the Champions League

Victor Osimhen has joined his Galatasaray teammates to train at the Florya Oktay Metin facilities in Istanbul ahead of the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce.

Osimhen has missed Galatasaray's last two matches due to injury: the 3-2 league win over Genclerbirligi and the 1-0 loss to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League.

Victor Osimhen returns to Galatasaray training ahead of Fenerbahce clash. Photo by Stefan Koops.

The striker is nursing a hamstring injury he sustained on international duty after pulling out of Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff match against DR Congo.

Galatasaray felt his absence in the Champions League match after losing their second match in the competition this season without Osimhen.

There has been a lot of speculation about his availability ahead of the Istanbul derby against Galatasaray’s fiercest rivals, Fenerbahce, on December 1, 2025, at Kadikoy.

Osimhen returns to Galatasaray training

Galatasaray confirmed that Osimhen has returned to full team training ahead of Fenerbahce clash, though he was under close monitoring throughout the session.

“Victor Osimhen worked with the team during the first part of the training and then on the field with a special program accompanied by a physiotherapist and an athletic performance specialist,” the club said in a statement.

The Super Eagles forward was spotted in a training clip shared on the club’s Instagram page, visually confirming his timely return ahead of a crucial match.

Osimhen is the only player on the injury list to take part in team training with Yunus Akgun, Mario Lemina and others continuing their individual programmes.

Okan Buruk is not the only manager delighted at the striker’s return to training; Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle will be pleased as he prepares to announce the Super Eagles' AFCON 2025 squad.

Victor Osimhen in Galatasaray training ahead of Fenerbahce clash. Photo from @GalatasaraySK.

Osimhen's record against Fenerbahce

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray, and his performances prompted the club to splash €75 million to sign him permanently.

He was decisive in helping the Lions topple their rivals Fenerbahce both in the league and cup against the side managed by Jose Mourinho.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen faced Fenerbahce three times in his first season in Turkish football. He won two matches and drew one.

He scored two goals, both of which came in the 2-1 win in the Ziraat Turkish Cup quarter-final. He added one assist during the 3-1 win in the league.

Galatasaray president confirmed Osimhen's return

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek confirmed that Victor Osimhen will return to the pitch during the derby against Fenerbahce.

Ozbek confirmed that all injured players are in line to return for the big match and will give their best to ensure the red and yellow come out with victory.

