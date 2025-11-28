Victor Osimhen could return ahead of schedule for the high-stakes Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce derby

The Nigerian striker was initially ruled out for three weeks but has made unexpected progress in recovery

Osimhen’s availability, even from the bench, would deliver a massive boost in a title-defining clash for Galatasaray

Galatasaray could receive a major boost ahead of Monday’s Intercontinental Derby, as star striker Victor Osimhen faces a late fitness test to determine his availability.

The Nigerian forward has missed the club’s last two fixtures due to a hamstring injury, but may return sooner than expected.

Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek has revealed that star forward Victor Osimhen will be available to play against Fenerbahce. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s absence was deeply felt in Galatasaray’s recent 1-0 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Champions League, a match where the team struggled to create decisive moments in the final third.

With nine goals in 12 matches across all competitions this season as seen on Transfermarkt, his impact has been undeniable, and his potential return could tilt the balance in what is one of Turkey’s fiercest football rivalries.

Osimhen’s injury and unexpected progress

Osimhen picked up the injury while on international duty with the Super Eagles earlier this month.

The hamstring strain and bleeding in his left posterior muscle forced him off at halftime during Nigeria’s clash with DR Congo in Morocco.

Victor Osimhen was expected to be sidelined for three weeks, but has made a tremendous recovery in time for the Fenerbahce clash. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

What followed was a painful sight for Nigerian fans, as he could only watch from the sidelines while the country’s World Cup hopes slipped away in a penalty shootout.

Medical examinations had initially ruled the 26-year-old forward out for at least three weeks, suggesting a return date close to late December, just ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

But latest developments from within the Galatasaray camp indicate a surprisingly fast recovery, as club president Dursun Ozbek hinted that Osimhen may be ready earlier than anyone projected.

According to Turkish Football, Galatasaray’s medical team and the technical staff have been encouraged by the striker’s progress, leading to hopes that he might at least make the matchday squad.

A crucial derby with serious implications

Galatasaray currently sit atop the Turkish Super Lig with 32 points after 13 matches, holding a narrow one-point advantage over their rivals Fenerbahce.

Monday’s Istanbul derby is more than a meeting between two historic clubs, it is a battle for momentum in the title race.

The potential return of Osimhen adds an extra layer of intrigue. Even if he is not fit enough to start, simply having him available on the bench provides a psychological lift for Okan Buruk’s side.

His presence forces opponents to adjust, knowing a proven match-winner could enter the pitch at any moment.

If cleared, Osimhen’s involvement could shape the flow of the derby and possibly the direction of the league campaign.

For Galatasaray fans, the prospect of seeing their top scorer return ahead of schedule has provided renewed confidence ahead of one of the season’s defining fixtures.

Osimhen’s participation at AFCON unsure

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s availability for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is clouded by uncertainty as the Super Eagles striker continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained during Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup play-off fixtures.

Galatasaray officials have expressed frustration over what they perceive as excessive usage of their star striker during Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers.

