Liverpool suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening, November 22

The Reds have recorded their second consecutive league loss by three goals for the first time since 1965

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has explained why the reigning EPL champions lost the crucial game

Liverpool has created an unwanted record in the English Premier League following their 3-0 loss against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday evening, November 22.

Brazilian defender Murillo gave the visitors the lead in the 33rd minute after pouncing on a loose ball, and sending it to the bottom left.

Nottingham Forest doubled the lead in the 46th minute through Nicolo Savona, who calmly converted Neco Williams' assist.

In the 78th minute, Morgan Gibbs-White made it three for the Forest, after converting Liverpool goalkeeper's rebound.

Liverpool's shock loss to Forest leaves them 11th in the Premier League table and their heaviest home defeat since losing 4-1 to Manchester City in 2021.

The Reds have lost back-to-back league games by a margin of 3+ goals for the first time since April 1965 under Bill Shankly, per ESPN.

Liverpool are just the fourth side to start a season as defending champions in the Premier League with over six defeats in their first 12 games, after Blackburn Rovers in 1995-96 (6), Chelsea in 2015-16 (7), and Leicester City in 2016-17 (6).

Arne Slot reacts to defeat vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool coach Arne Slot insists that his players failed to create chances during the match against Nottingham Forest.

According to SportBible, the Dutch manager said the coaches are always blamed whenever the results are not favourable. He said:

"If things go well or things go bad it's always my responsibility. We weren't able to create enough. I tried to adjust a few things that didn't really work out. We weren't able to score a goal.

"We are in a very bad spell. It's that simple. We also know in a few days we play Champions League."

"Keep our head up. Work incredibly hard and try to turn things around. It's been difficult to this until now. We have quality players. It's my job to get the best out of them. I am not at the moment. That's why I say it's my responsibility."

Reds have now lost eight of their last 11 games and five of their last six in the Premier League.

Fans react

@JasonCryptoFTW said:

"Liverpool is currently walking alone at Anfield."

WhiteTeeTurnip wrote:

"Cheer up mate what's the worst that could happen? Oh 😳"

@Khris_AFC added:

"Blud was showing off with KLOPPs SQUAD last season and y'all thought he was generational.. I love football why Argue when you can just WAIT."

@YassirLFCX said:

"Having Salah and Gakpo as your main creators gives you results like this. They can't even dribble past anyone."

