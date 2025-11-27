Ademola Lookman has spoken after scoring his first goal in the UEFA Champions League this 2025/26 season

Atalanta won their first Champions League match under Raffaele Palladino after replacing Ivan Juric

Lookman opened the scoring, and Ederson and Charles de Ketelarae followed in the space of five minutes

Ademola Lookman has shared his thoughts after scoring his first UEFA Champions League goal this season during Atalanta’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lookman opened the scoring in the 60th minute, and his teammates Ederson and Charles de Ketelarae added the second and third in the 62nd and 65th minutes.

Ademola Lookman scores his first Champions League goal this season against Eintracht Frankfurt. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The five-minute quick turnaround helped Atalanta win their first Champions League match under new manager Raffaele Palladino, who replaced Ivan Juric.

La Dea moved up to 10th in the 36-team table, level on points with Borussia Dortmund in sixth place, and is on course for an eighth-place finish, which they narrowly missed out on last season.

Lookman reacts to Atalanta’s win

Lookman, after his troubled summer over his intention to leave Atalanta, had become a rare sight in interviews and on his social media pages.

However, he spoke to UEFA after the win, expressing his satisfaction with his team’s performance and urging them to carry that form into the league.

“Big performance from the team, big result, 3-0 win away from home, so good victory,” he told UEFA TV.

“Yeah, definitely [I think I needed to be patient], in the first half, we had a few chances and hit the post as well. Coming out in the second half, we knew we'd create chances again, just had to be patient, and wait on them, and we scored three goals pretty quickly.

“We need to take this form into the league and climb up the table in that respect, but tonight's performance was very positive, good signs, and the team is feeling more confident now with the victory.”

Atalanta is currently 13th on the Italian Serie A log with 13 points and will face Fiorentina this weekend. A win could take them into the top 10.

Lookman speaks about relationship with teammates

The former African Footballer of the Year had a frustrating summer, which many think may have strained his relationship with his teammates.

He refused to be drawn into speaking about what transpired behind the scenes and is rather focused on helping the team get results.

Ademola Lookman after scoring his first Champions League goal this season. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

“You know, what’s happened has happened. A lot’s gone on. Some things people know, others they don’t,” he told Sky Italia.

“Right now is the time to work hard for the team, and we need to win games; that’s the most important thing, to get stronger every day. That is what I am concentrated on, and so is the team, working together every day to get results.”

Lookman is expected to leave Bergamo at the end of the season, with Galatasaray interested in having him alongside his compatriot Victor Osimhen.

Palladino’s thoughts about Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported that Raffaele Palladino spoke about Lookman when he arrived at the club to take over after Ivan Juric’s dismissal.

The Italian acknowledged that Lookman gave him a good first impression, and together they are focused on returning the culture at Atalanta.

